IRS Chief Counsel Michael Desmond To Keynote Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum

ARLINGTON, Va., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that it would be hosting the Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum on Thursday, June 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the global headquarters of Bloomberg L.P. in New York. Attendees will hear from regulators, corporate tax executives, policy professionals, and industry experts who will be providing insights and guidance on how U.S. businesses can navigate the significant changes to the global tax landscape in the wake of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Additional information and registration is available at https://www.bna.com/bloomberg-tax-leadership-forum-2019-ny/.

IRS Chief Counsel Mike Desmond will discuss his leadership priorities, the global tax landscape, and provide insight into recent and forthcoming tax overhaul guidance in a keynote interview. The forum will also focus on a wide range of topics including global tax planning, transfer pricing, taxation of digital assets, and challenges and opportunities in the financial services industry.

"This year's Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum features an outstanding lineup of thought leaders who will be sharing their perspectives on major changes in international taxation, including recent developments in the areas of digital taxation, reporting and disclosure requirements, and efforts to impose a global minimum tax rate," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President of Bloomberg Tax. "We're honored to convene such a highly regarded group of tax experts to discuss the issues and considerations as they impact multinational corporations."

Other featured speakers include:

Tadd Fowler , Vice President - Global Tax Operations, Procter & Gamble

, Vice President - Global Tax Operations, Procter & Gamble Victoria Glover , Tax Partner, Deloitte Tax LLP

, Tax Partner, Deloitte Tax LLP Peter Hooper , Managing Director and Chief Economist, Deutsche Bank Securities

, Managing Director and Chief Economist, Deutsche Bank Securities Myrtle Jones , Senior Vice President of Tax, Halliburton

, Senior Vice President of Tax, Halliburton Paul Nolan , Vice President, Tax & Government Affairs, McCormick & Company

, Vice President, Tax & Government Affairs, McCormick & Company Loren Ponds , Member, Miller & Chevalier

, Member, Miller & Chevalier Daniel Winnick , Tax Counsel, House Ways and Means Committee

