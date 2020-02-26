IRS Deputy Commissioner for Services and Enforcement Joins EY

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today that Kirsten B. Wielobob has joined the National Tax Department as a principal in the Tax Policy and Controversy practice. Wielobob comes to EY from the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS), where she was the Deputy Commissioner for Services and Enforcement.

As Deputy Commissioner, Wielobob was the highest-ranking career IRS employee, overseeing 60,000 staff members delivering all tax administration functions, including audits, collections, criminal investigations and multichannel taxpayer service delivery. Throughout her tenure, she worked across many functions and acted as an agency liaison between the Treasury and taxpayers.

"An iconic figure at the IRS, Kirsten is among the most respected, experienced and deeply knowledgeable professionals," said Marna Ricker, EY Americas Vice Chair of Tax Services. "Her experience in IRS audits and appeals, combined with her legal advisory knowledge, make her an invaluable asset to our clients as we help them manage their most complex risk and controversy management matters."

Prior to her role as Deputy Commissioner, Wielobob served as Chief of IRS's Appeals Division, which is charged with resolving tax controversies without litigation. During her 23-year tenure with the IRS, Wielobob held a variety of other high-level positions, including in the Office of Chief Counsel.

"Kirsten was instrumental in implementing changes necessitated by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including the revision of more than 500 tax forms, publications and instructions," said Michael Mundaca, EY National Tax Department Leader. "In addition, her extensive knowledge of tax administrative and tax technical rules will enhance the advice, perspectives and insights we provide to our clients."

Before joining the IRS, Kirsten practiced law with the law firm Burt, Staples & Maner LLP, and later with Baker McKenzie.

Wielobob has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Smith College. She graduated from George Washington University Law School and is a member of both the Massachusetts Bar and District of Columbia Bar.

