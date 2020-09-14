IRS: E-Filed 1099-NEC Will Not Be Forwarded To States; Businesses Must Handle State Filing Of Newly Reactivated Form

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The IRS released its annual Publication 1220 today, which revealed that the 1099-NEC, the newly reactivated form for reporting nonemployee compensation, will not be included in the IRS 1099 Combined Federal/State Filing Program (CF/SF). As a result, 1099-NEC filers will need to find a state filing option separate from the CF/SF Program.

With the 1099-NEC officially replacing the 1099-MISC for reporting payments to nonemployees this year, filers ranging from small hair salons to Fortune 500 companies will need to prepare for the change.

Under the CF/SF Program, the IRS forwards data from a number of key forms to the appropriate states, but will not do so for the 1099-NEC. As a result, businesses could miss key state filing deadlines, leading to unexpected penalties.

The 1099-NEC form separates out nonemployee compensation from other sections of the 1099-MISC and imposes a new filing deadline of Feb. 1, 2021. Yearli by Greatland is a complete federal, state, and recipient W-2, 1099 and 1095 filing platform and an authorized e-filing provider with the capability of filing to the IRS, SSA and directly to applicable state agencies, ensuring compliance.

Filing deadlines and requirements vary by state and form type. Visit Greatland's Deadline Calculator, an easy tool to determine your federal and state filing requirements and recipient deadline for the current reporting year.

Sample forms are available now on the Greatland website – it may be worth downloading and reviewing them in advance. For more information on Greatland's products and services, visit www.greatland.com and yearli.com.

