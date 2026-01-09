IRS Free File Now Open for 2026 - The Free File Alliance Offers Taxpayers Free Federal Tax Filing via Industry-Leading Tax Software

Free Federal Tax Filing — and Free State Filing in Many Cases — Available ahead of the official opening of the tax filing season at IRS.gov/FreeFile

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxpayers can get a head start on preparing their 2025 federal tax returns as the IRS Free File program is now available ahead of the official start of the tax filing season, with free filing available at IRS.gov/FreeFile.

Taxpayers with 2025 adjusted gross income (AGI) of $89,000 or less can file their federal tax returns at no cost using secure, industry-leading tax software. In many cases, free state return filing is also available.

"IRS Free File is available to taxpayers with small businesses, gig work, or rental homes, provided their adjusted gross income is $89,000 or below," said Tim Hugo, Executive Director of the Free File Alliance. "There's a common misconception that Free File only supports very simple returns. In reality, many taxpayers with more complicated returns can still file for free using the guided, step-by-step software offered by our members."

IRS.gov/FreeFile is the official and only location where taxpayers can access IRS Free File and ensure a truly free federal filing experience. More than 70% of taxpayers qualify to use IRS Free File. Taxpayers can access IRS Free File on a computer, tablet, or smartphone by visiting IRS.gov/FreeFile, or by using the IRS2Go mobile app.

IRS Free File operates through a long-standing public-private partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance, a nonprofit coalition of tax software companies that provide no-cost access to commercial tax preparation tools for eligible taxpayers. In a 2025 survey of IRS Free File users, more than 98% of respondents said they would use the program again. Visit www.freefilealliance.org to learn more.

Free File Alliance Members for Filing Season 2026: 1040.com (Drake Software); 1040Now, Inc.; ezTaxReturn.com (English and Spanish); FileYourTaxes.com; OLT.com (Online Taxes); TaxAct; FreeTaxUSA (TaxHawk); and TaxSlayer.

Since its launch in 2003, IRS Free File has helped taxpayers file more than 77 million federal tax returns, saving billions of dollars in tax preparation costs.

Bottom line: If your AGI is $89,000 or less, start at IRS.gov/FreeFile to file your federal taxes for free.

SOURCE Free File Alliance