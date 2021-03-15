IRS, Leading Experts to Discuss Paid Sick Leave, On-Demand Pay, and other Key Payroll Issues

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials from the IRS, top government agencies, and payroll experts will examine timely payroll industry topics, such changes to paid sick leave due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at the American Payroll Association's (APA) Virtual Capital Summit. The three-day online conference will be presented live Monday, March 15 through Wednesday, March 17.

"Virtual Capital Summit will bring together top government agency officials directly with payroll professionals to advise them on timely issues affecting payroll and employee paychecks," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the APA. "It is vital that payroll professionals remain up-to-date on the rapidly changing legislation impacting the way payroll is processed."

The virtual conference will feature speakers from multiple organizations, including the IRS, the Social Security Administration, the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division, the Office of Child Support Enforcement, and more. Presenters will cover key issues impacting payroll operations, such as:

Updates from the IRS on changes to paid sick leave in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Benefits and concerns raised by on-demand pay

The crossroads between politics on payroll

Perspectives on employment verification and the right to work

Virtual Capital Summit provides attendees the unique opportunity to learn the latest regulatory developments from payroll experts in the private and public sector from the convenience and safety of their own desk. Visit the APA online to view the full conference agenda.

The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

SOURCE American Payroll Association

