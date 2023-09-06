IRSA announces the results for the FY 2023, ended June 30, 2023

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2023 ended June 30, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for fiscal year 2023 recorded a profit of ARS 58,094 million , 22.8% lower than fiscal year 2022.

, 22.8% lower than fiscal year 2022. Rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 42,500 million , 24.9% higher than fiscal year 2022, driven by the Shopping Centers and Hotels segments. Total adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 36,000 million compared to ARS 59,126 million in 2022.

, 24.9% higher than fiscal year 2022, driven by the Shopping Centers and Hotels segments. Total adjusted EBITDA reached compared to in 2022. Mall tenant sales grew by 16.0% in fiscal year 2023 compared to fiscal year 2022 and occupancy grew significantly, reaching 97.4%.

During the fiscal year and subsequently, we sold 9 floors of the "200 Della Paolera " building, the Suipacha 652/64 building and our 50% interest in Quality Invest S.A., owner of the San Martín property, for the total amount of USD 163.7 million .

" building, the Suipacha 652/64 building and our 50% interest in Quality Invest S.A., owner of the San Martín property, for the total amount of . We concluded our debt refinancing process this year, including the exchange of the Series II Notes for USD 360 million , reducing net debt by 67% since 2020.

, reducing net debt by 67% since 2020. We distributed dividends twice this fiscal year for a total amount of USD 124.1 million and repurchased our own shares for approximately 1.7% of the capital stock.

and repurchased our own shares for approximately 1.7% of the capital stock. On September 5, 2023 , the Board of Directors called a Shareholders' Meeting in order to distribute a dividend for the sum up to ARS 64,000 million , among other points to be discussed.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

FY 2023

Income Statement 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Revenues 89,285 69,168 Consolidated Gross Profit 58,481 43,049 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties (49,145) 29,427 Consolidated Profit / (Loss) from Operations (26,139) 56,408 Result for the Period 58,094 75,222





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders 57,351 74,487 Non-Controlling interest 743 735





EPS (Basic) 72.70 92.12 EPS (Diluted) 66.26 83.61





Balance Sheet 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Current Assets 70,226 91,446 Non-Current Assets 641,386 712,221 Total Assets 711,612 803,667 Current Liabilities 75,722 186,322 Non-Current Liabilities 251,507 251,445 Total Liabilities 327,229 437,767 Non-Controlling Interest 22,330 23,443 Shareholders' Equity 384,383 365,900

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its FY 2023 Results Conference Call on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM US Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://irsacorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dnCnL7owSu6gh_2RVif4WQ

Webinar ID: 812 2133 5009

Password: 749448

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

US: +1 309 205 3325 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 689 278 1000 or +1 719 359 4580 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 305 224 1968

Chile: +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.

+ 5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Follow us on X @irsair

