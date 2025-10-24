IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Announces that it has filed its 20-F Form for FY 2025 ended June 30, 2025

News provided by

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

Oct 24, 2025, 13:47 ET

BUENOS AIRES, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; ByMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces that it has filed with the SEC the 20-F Form for Fiscal Year 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

The document has been uploaded on the Company's website www.irsa.com.ar and shareholders can receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request.

Find below the link to read the 20-F:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000933267/000165495425012190/irsa_20f.htm

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS, BYMA:IRSA) is Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, and it is the only company in the industry whose shares are listed on both the BYMA and The New York Stock Exchange. IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. The company also owns three luxury hotels. Additionally, IRSA owns a stake in Banco Hipotecario, Argentina's largest mortgage supplier in the country.

Investor Relations Department
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.
+ 5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
www.irsa.com.ar
Follow us on X @irsair

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2025 ended June 30, 2025

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the...

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 ended March 31, 2025

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Real Estate

Real Estate

Overseas Real Estate (non-US)

Overseas Real Estate (non-US)

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics