IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the third quarter of the Fiscal Year 2024 ended March 31, 2024

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the nine-month period of fiscal year 2024 recorded a loss of ARS 111,728 million compared to a gain of ARS 123,217 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly explained by the impact of inflation exposure on the fair value of investment properties.

compared to a gain of in the same period of the previous year, mainly explained by the impact of inflation exposure on the fair value of investment properties. The rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 112,911 million in the nine months of fiscal year 2024, 9.1% higher than the same period of the previous year, ARS 86,475 million coming from the Shopping Malls segment, ARS 8,776 million from the office segment and ARS 17,660 million from the Hotels. Total adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 128,826 million , increasing 6.3% compared to the same period of the previous year.

in the nine months of fiscal year 2024, 9.1% higher than the same period of the previous year, coming from the Shopping Malls segment, from the office segment and from the Hotels. Total adjusted EBITDA reached , increasing 6.3% compared to the same period of the previous year. Real tenant sales in shopping malls fell 18.5% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 as a result of the acceleration of inflation and a drop in consumption. In the accumulated nine-month period of the year, sales grew by 0.9% compared to the same period in 2023.

We maintained high occupancy rates in the three rental segments: 97.9% in shopping centers, 92.8% in our premium offices and 68.7% in the hotel portfolio.

During the quarter and subsequently, we repurchased approximately 1.7% of the stock capital and in May 2024 , we approved a new cash dividend for ARS 55,000 million (ARS/share 76.1457 and ARS/GDS 761.4575), which will be distributed since May 9 .

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

9M FY 2024

Income Statement 03/31/2024 03/31/2023 Revenues 213,565 208,970 Consolidated Gross Profit 144,424 137,387 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties (385,848) (135,403) Consolidated Profit / (Loss) from Operations (275,902) (56,661) Result for the Period (111,728) 123,217





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders (104,926) 119,339 Non-Controlling interest (6,802) 3,878





EPS (Basic) (140.84) 159.33 EPS (Diluted) (140.84) 145.89





Balance Sheet 03/31/2024 06/30/2023 Current Assets 213,194 220,054 Non-Current Assets 1,606,100 2,009,794 Total Assets 1,819,294 2,229,848 Current Liabilities 256,486 237,277 Non-Current Liabilities 630,651 788,102 Total Liabilities 887,137 1,025,379 Non-Controlling Interest 59,637 69,973 Shareholders' Equity 932,157 1,204,469

The Company's market capitalization as of March 31, 2024, was approximately USD 692 million. (73,890,228 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 9.36).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IIIQ FY 2024 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 10:00 AM US Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TzD8MDqvTkWuH3O_bWZhVg

Webinar ID: 992 7772 1006

Password: 367066

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

United States of America: +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000

Chile: +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.

+ 5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Follow us on X @irsair

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.