IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. announces its results for the second quarter of FY 2020
Feb 10, 2020, 18:26 ET
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP; ByMA: IRCP), the leading commercial real estate company in Argentina, announces its results for the second quarter of the FY 2020 ended December 31, 2019.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Net result for the first half of fiscal year 2020 registered a loss of ARS 250 million compared to a loss of ARS 6,426 million in the same period of 2019. This lower loss is explained by higher operating results and changes in the fair value of investment properties and a loss in net financial results, mainly due to exchange rate differences.
- The Company's Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of fiscal year 2020 reached ARS 3,459 million, decreasing in real terms by 9.1% compared to the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for Shopping Malls decreased by 18.7% while Adjusted EBITDA for Office segment increased by 36.8%.
- Our same Shopping Malls Sales grew by 0.4% in real terms for the first half of fiscal year 2020 and by 5.6% for the second quarter when compared to the same period of 2019 and the portfolio's occupancy rate reached 95.0%.
- On November 13, 2019, the Company distributed among its shareholders a cash dividend in an amount of ARS 595,000,000 (ARS/Share 4.7217 y ARS/ADR 18.8868).
|
Financial Highlights
|
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
|
6M FY 2020
|
Income Statement
|
12/31/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
Revenues from sales, leases and services
|
5,004.9
|
5,061.9
|
Consolidated Gross Profit
|
4,524.4
|
4,546.4
|
Consolidated Profit / (Loss) from Operations
|
5,643.9
|
(6,083.8)
|
Profit / (Loss) For the Period
|
(250.4)
|
(6,426.2)
|
Attributable to:
|
IRSA CP's Shareholders
|
(381.4)
|
(6,694.3)
|
Non-Controlling interest
|
131.0
|
268.1
|
EPS (Basic)
|
(3.03)
|
(53.12)
|
EPS (Diluted)
|
(3.03)
|
(53.12)
|
Balance Sheet
|
12/31/2019
|
06/30/2019
|
Current Assets
|
18,950.8
|
21,623.2
|
Non-Current Assets
|
86,065.2
|
80,289.9
|
Total Assets
|
105,016.0
|
101,913.1
|
Current Liabilities
|
12,807.6
|
5,103.0
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
42,131.2
|
45,710.5
|
Total Liabilities
|
54,938.8
|
50,813.5
|
Non-Controlling Interest
|
2,795.4
|
2,740.7
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
50,077.1
|
51,099.7
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales cordially invites you to participate in the IIQ FY 2020 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. US EST, 02:00 p.m. BA.
If you would like to participate, please call:
1-844-717-6831 (toll free) or
1-412-317-6388 (international)
Conference ID # IRSA CP
To access the webcast:
http://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=39cc93c4-3bdb-43e8-ac67-9e9414429c2f
Investor Relations Department
+5411-4323-7449
ir@irsacp.com.ar
https://www.irsacp.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Follow us on Twitter @irsacpir
SOURCE IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.
