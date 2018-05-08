IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. announces Results for the third quarter of FY 2018 ended March 31, 2018

Net income for 9M18 reached ARS 12,188.8 million compared to ARS 2,454.2 million in 9M17 mainly explained by higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties due the impact of the Argentine tax reform and the effects of the exchange rate on them.



In March 2018 , we acquired a plot of land of 78,000 sqm in La Plata district for USD 7.5 million to develop a mixed-use real estate project.

Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) IIIQ18 Ended March 31, 2018





Income Statement 03/31/2018 03/31/2017 Revenues from sales, leases and services 3,080.9 2,494.0 Consolidated Gross Profit 2,749.7 2,246.6 Consolidated Profit from Operations 12,710.4 3,796.7 Profit / (Loss) For the Period 12,188.8 2,454.2





Attributable to:



IRSA CP's Shareholders 11,841.0 2,358.5 Non-Controlling interest 347.8 95.6





EPS (Basic) 93.97 18.71 EPS (Diluted) 93.97 18.71





Balance Sheet 03/31/2018 06/30/2017 Current Assets 8,464.1 4,515.3 Non Current Assets 49,733.3 37,906.2 Total Assets 58,237.5 42,421.5 Current Liabilities 1,824.8 1,800.7 Non Current Liabilities 20,263.6 17,604.6 Total Liabilities 21,871.8 19,405.3 Non-Controlling Interest 1,234.8 871.2 Shareholders' Equity 34,540.9 23,016.2

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP, ByMA: IRCP) is the leading commercial real estate company of Argentina. It is the largest owner and manager of shopping malls and one of the largest office buildings' operators in terms of gross leasable area and number of rental properties. Additionally, IRCP owns a unique landbank for future commercial developments in Argentina.

