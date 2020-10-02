IRTH Communications Donates 10,000 Face Masks to Homeboy Industries

"As the largest gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world, Homeboy Industries prides itself on providing support as people need to redirect their lives and become contributing members of our community. With gang violence at an all-time high, it is without question that Homeboy Industries is the hope people need in order to stop the cycle," commented Mr. Andrew Haag, Managing Partner of IRTH Communications. "Not only does Homeboy Industries serve our Los Angeles community in ways other organizations cannot, but the organization has a global presence looking to improve the lives of former gang members and previously incarcerated men and women. Through their onsite programs to providing mental health clinical services to those who need it the most, Homeboy Industries must be able continue to serve our community amid the pandemic and post-COVID-19. It is our hope that continuous donations such as PPE equipment will enable Homeboy to provide a beacon of hope to our community."

"We thank IRTH Communications for their generous donation of face masks so that we can help to keep our staff and others safe during this pandemic," commented Mr. Thomas Vozzo, CEO of Homeboy Industries.

To learn how you can get involved and help your community with Homeboy Industries, please visit https://homeboyindustries.org/donate/donate-online/

About Homeboy Industries

Each year we welcome thousands of people through our doors seeking to transform their lives. Whether joining our 18-month employment and re-entry program or seeking discrete services such as tattoo removal or substance abuse resources, our clients are embraced by a community of kinship and offered a variety of free wraparound services to facilitate healing and growth. In addition to serving almost 7,000 members of the immediate Los Angeles community in 2018, our flagship 18-month employment and re-entry program was offered to over 400 men and women.

About IRTH Communications

IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieve their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result is clients with better access to capital and more time to focus on their missions. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit www.irthcommunications.com.

