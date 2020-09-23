IRTH Communications Donates 10,000 Masks to Union Rescue Mission

"The pandemic and homelessness have hit people in our community, hard. As one of the largest missions of its kind in America, Union Rescue Mission serves our community here in Los Angeles to a great extent," commented Mr. Andrew Haag, Managing Partner of IRTH Communications. "One of our core values at IRTH is to give back to the community in which we do business to better the lives of those around us. Our hope is that this can help assure that all those at Union Rescue Mission, workers, volunteers and guests, feel safe while giving and receiving what they have to offer, especially amid a pandemic. We are grateful for Andy Bales and the whole team at Union Rescue Mission. The work they are doing is appreciated and as part of the LA community we feel are happy to support them in their efforts. This is the work that makes a difference here in Los Angeles, throughout our nation and in the world."

"Without generous, selfless partners like IRTH, we would not have made it through this most challenging time in Union Rescue Mission's nearly 130 year history! A gift of 10,000 masks is the gift of life in this battle to save the lives of our guests, our staff, in the battle of our lives. We can't thank IRTH enough," commented Union Rescue Mission President and CEO, Rev Andy Bales.

To learn how you can support Union Rescue Mission, please visit https://urm.org/n/donate-8/.

About Union Rescue Mission

Union Rescue Mission (URM) is one of the largest missions of its kind in America — bringing help and hope to men, women, and children experiencing homelessness in Downtown Los Angeles. URM was founded in 1891 by Lyman Stewart, president and founder of Union Oil Company. George A. Hilton served as the first superintendent of the Mission, originally known as the Pacific Gospel Union. During those early days, URM took to the streets in gospel wagons to offer food, clothing, and salvation to the less fortunate. Over the years, URM has continued and expanded its efforts to feed both the body and the soul, helping individuals and families break the cycle of poverty and achieve self-sufficiency.

About IRTH Communications

IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieve their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result is clients with better access to capital and more time to focus on their missions. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit www.irthcommunications.com.

