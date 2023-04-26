IRTH Communications Donates to Heal the Bay, Environmental Nonprofit for its 2023 Earth Day Initiative

Company Commits to Protecting Marine Life with "Suits on The Sand" Volunteer Beach Cleanup

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRTH Communications , a full-service provider of investor relations, financial marketing, and strategic consulting services to high-growth potential small-cap companies, is pleased to announce that in honor of its 2023 Earth Day initiative, it will donate to Heal the Bay , an environmental non-profit organization committed to ensuring the safety, health, and cleanliness of the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles. In addition, IRTH employees will participate in the community's "Suits on the Sand" trash clean-up day in the summer of 2023, to collect trash and debris from local beaches and waterways.

As part of its commitment to environmental stewardship, IRTH recognizes the valuable impact "Suits on The Sand" brings to the Los Angeles area, and is committed to taking part. By partnering with Heal the Bay, IRTH aims to support its efforts in promoting clean and healthy oceans and watersheds.

"We are proud to support Heal the Bay in a collective mission to protect our local marine environment," said Andrew Haag, Founder, and Managing Partner at IRTH. "Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond just our business operations, and we believe that it is our responsibility to take actions that have a positive impact on the environment and lead by example to the community and beyond."

This initiative is just one example of IRTH Communications' ongoing commitment to ESG initiatives. The company has a long history of sustainability, environmental responsibility, and a dedication to reducing its environmental footprint.

For more information about IRTH and its commitment to sustainability, please visit: www.irthcommunications.com/about-irth-communications/irth-gives-back

About Heal the Bay

Heal The Bay is a nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to making Southern California coastal waters and watersheds, including the Santa Monica Bay, safe, healthy, and clean. To fulfill our mission, we use science, education, community action, and advocacy. For more information, visit www.healthebay.org .

About IRTH Communications

IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieving their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result is clients with better access to capital and more time to focus on their missions. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit: www.irthcommunications.com .

SOURCE IRTH Communications