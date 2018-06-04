IRTH Communications Sponsors 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

Mr. Andrew Haag, Managing Partner of IRTH Communications, stated, "We have worked with the founders of LD Micro for over a decade and have seen this event transform to be one of the, if not the, best venues for small emerging growth companies. Chris Lahiji and his team run a tight ship and pride themselves on attracting the best and the brightest! This year alone, they expect to host 500 company presentations and 2,000 industry professionals. The quality and diversity of investors and market participants is unique and is what sets LD apart from other events. We are excited to be aligning with them given our similar goals of highlighting exciting companies with compelling investment ideas to those most active in the financial community."

IRTH Communications provides investor relations, financial communications and strategic consulting services to companies with new technologies, processes, products and services within their respective industries. Our client industries span across technology, healthcare, industrials, intellectual property (IP), telecommunications, entertainment, consumer goods, exploration and development of natural resources, as well as alternative energy and energy efficiency. We are constantly expanding our expertise in assisting clients through early stages of development in burgeoning new sectors such as hemp and cannabidiols, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit and Main Event).

In 2015, LD Micro launched the first pure micro-cap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD Micro will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About IRTH Communications

IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors to realize their visions and achieve their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result provides clients better access to capital and more time to focus on their mission. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit www.irthcommunications.com.

