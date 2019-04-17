IRTH Communications Sponsors Annual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRTH Communications, a full-service provider of investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services to high-growth small-cap companies, announced its sponsorship of the third Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, scheduled to be held April 17-18, 2019, at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Canada.

"Benzinga is an emerging leader within the investment sector, primarily with the cannabis industry," said Mr. Andrew Haag, Managing Partner of IRTH. "Their annual conference serves to foster and facilitate relationships between institutional investors and presenting companies. These two days will be filled with engaging panels and lightning rounds of discussions with keynote speakers, all enjoyed by hundreds of attendees interested in this rapidly evolving space. We are excited to be a sponsor, supporting both our client base and the small-cap investment community as a whole."

IRTH Communications provides investor relations, financial communications and strategic consulting services to companies with new technologies, processes, products and services within their respective industries. Its client industries span burgeoning sectors, including technology, health care, medicinal and recreational cannabis, industrial hemp, intellectual property (IP), telecommunications, entertainment, consumer goods, industrials, beverages, and exploration and development of natural resources, as well as alternative energy and energy efficiency. IRTH specializes in assisting clients through early stages of development.

About the Third Annual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The third annual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is scheduled for April 17-18, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The conference is the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America and offers high-level access and seamless interaction between the two. The two days feature discussions of post-legalization Canada, market volatility and emerging markets, as well as networking with fundamental players and workshops with influencers, policymakers and trailblazers.

About IRTH Communications

IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieve their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result is clients with better access to capital and more time to focus on their missions. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit www.irthcommunications.com.

