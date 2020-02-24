IRTH Communications Sponsors Benzinga's Annual Cannabis Capital Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRTH Communications, a full-service provider of investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services to high-growth small-cap companies, today announced its sponsorship of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, held on February 24-25, 2020 at the Fontainebleau Miami in Miami Beach, Florida.

"Benzinga's conferences are must-attend events for companies and investors in the cannabis industry, facilitating relationships between institutional investors and attending companies, while providing two days packed with engaging discussions, keynote speakers and panels," said Andrew Haag, Managing Partner of IRTH. "Benzinga has built a world-class reputation for supporting emerging growth companies, and we are excited to participate as a sponsor, and also support our client base as well as the small-cap investment community as a whole."

This conference in Miami is the first of Benzinga's four annual Cannabis Capital Conferences, with events in Detroit, Toronto and Chicago to follow throughout 2020.

IRTH Communications provides investor relations, financial communications and strategic consulting services to companies with new technologies, processes, products and services within their respective industries. Its client industries span burgeoning sectors, including technology, health care, medicinal and recreational cannabis, industrial hemp, intellectual property (IP), telecommunications, entertainment, consumer goods, industrials, beverages, and exploration and development of natural resources, as well as alternative energy and energy efficiency. IRTH specializes in assisting clients through early stages of development.

About the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The conference is the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America and offers high-level access and seamless interaction between the two. The two days feature discussions of the post-legalization landscape in certain states, market volatility and emerging markets, as well as networking with fundamental players and workshops with influencers, policymakers and trailblazers.

About IRTH Communications

IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieve their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result is clients with better access to capital and more time to focus on their missions. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit www.irthcommunications.com.

