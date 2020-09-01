IRTH Communications to Sponsor 2020 LD 500 Virtual Event

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRTH Communications, a full-service provider of investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services to high-growth small-cap companies, today announced its sponsorship of 12th annual LD 500 Conference scheduled to take place September 1-4. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually, with 500 companies expected to present.

"We are excited to be collaborating with LD Micro to support them as they launch this all-virtual event," said Mr. Andrew Haag, Managing Partner of IRTH Communications. "With the obstacles created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's never been more important for companies to maintain open lines of communication with investors. This event presents an opportunity for even greater access for investors and investment professionals to connect with management from presenting companies due to the virtual format. We are proud of LD Micro for the tenacity they've shown in reworking their annual conference. This has now opened up to increase both investor and media participation and we look forward to a week of presentations from our client companies."

IRTH Communications provides investor relations, financial communications and strategic consulting services to companies with new technologies, processes, products and services within their respective industries. Its client industries span various sectors, including technology, health care, cannabis/CBD/hemp, blockchain, intellectual property (IP), telecommunications, entertainment, consumer goods, industrials, beverages, and exploration and development of natural resources, as well as alternative energy and energy efficiency. IRTH specializes in assisting clients through early stages of development.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

About IRTH Communications

IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieve their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result is clients with better access to capital and more time to focus on their missions. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit www.irthcommunications.com.

