Irth Solutions Announces Appointment of Ron Childress to its Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- irth Solutions, a leader in 811 ticket management and field service management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Childress to its Board of Directors. His decades of experience in utility field services will enable irth to continue to expand its suite of software solutions to best serve its customers.

Ron spent 34 years with Osmose Utilities Services, Inc., including two decades in executive leadership roles and five years as its President and CEO, until his retirement in June 2020.