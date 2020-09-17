Irvine Family Offices Has Launched

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's well established that prominent companies and wealthy individuals receive the best of everything. Irvine Family Offices is now bringing beneficial access, preferred treatment and best-in-class expertise to their clients.

"I am proud to be upholding a family tradition of excellence dating back to 1864," said Morton Irvine Smith, Chairman of the Board and great-great grandson of James Irvine.

The company provides Peace of Mind solutions for individuals and businesses that include:

Unclaimed government incentives that produce tax refunds

Tax-free income designed not to be outlived

Wealth management and advisory services (through Three-Bell Capital)

Howard Makler, CEO explained, "We think differently and deliver better results."

For more information you can visit website https://irvinefamilyoffices.com/, email [email protected] or call 949-326-6678.

CONTACT:

Joyce Zhou

949-326-6678

[email protected]

