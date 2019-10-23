Irving Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® Unveils New Look

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® — the spirited casual eatery dedicated to bringing to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter, recently underwent an extreme makeover at their location at 1340 W Memorial Rd Drive in Irving, TX. The refreshed Razzoo's restaurant set to re-open on November 4th will be the first Texas location to reflect the brand's enhanced look and feel.

"We are a long-time resident of the city of Irving and it has been our pleasure to serve Irving's Cajun food fans for the past nineteen years," says Jeff Powell , Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to show our guests the revitalized Razzoo's atmosphere that speaks to our growing brand."

Guests will find the renovated Market Place Blvd. location showcases Razzoo's signature inviting décor including neon, bright colors, a complete flooring upgrade, new lighting fixtures, and all new furniture complete with music that perfectly complements the total Cajun dining experience. In addition to a kitchen makeover, updates include a renovated exterior and landscape, a streamlined entrance and waiting area, and new restrooms. The 8,400 square-foot location now seats 225 guests.

"The decrease in square footage increases our service efficiency and creates more energy in the space," said Powell. "We've implemented any changes necessary in order to provide the best possible experience for our guests."

The Cajun-inspired menu showcases a variety of scratch-made dishes from the hand-battered Fried Shrimp & Catfish Combo to fresh grilled or blackened fish and salad options. Or, get a taste of it all with the Cajun Combo Skillet—a hot plate with grilled andouille, shrimp creole, crawfish etouffee and red beans.

