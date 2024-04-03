IRVING TO SERVE UP WORLD'S LARGEST EDIBLE MOON PIE DURING SOLAR ECLIPSE APRIL 8

IRVING, Texas, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It will be the Great North American Eclipse viewing event to eclipse all the rest. Partygoers at Levy Event Plaza in Irving, Texas attending "Total Eclipse in the Park" will not only experience four solid minutes of totality, but also get a slice of the World's Largest Moon Pie.

The Moon Pie weighs 150-180 pounds, measures five feet in diameter by four inches thick, and contains 1,400 servings. Post this The World’s Largest Moon Pie was crafted by Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas Executive Chef Eduardo Alvarez with guidance from Irving Convention Center General Manager Tom Meehan and will be served during Total Eclipse in the Park, presented by Visit Irving, on April 8, 2024, at Levy Event Plaza on the shores of Lake Carolyn in the Las Colinas Urban Center in Irving, Texas.

"For a once-in-a-lifetime event, we wanted to do something out-of-the ordinary," said Tom Meehan, general manager of the nearby Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas (ICC). "When I brought the idea to our chef, he shook his head and said 'Never in my career did I think I'd do something like this.'"

After five test runs, ICC Executive Chef Eduardo Alvarez and his team are ready for the April 8 eclipse. The Moon Pie weighs 150-180 pounds, measures five feet in diameter by four inches thick, and contains 1,400 servings. It is made with 64 pounds of marshmallows, 128 eggs, 36 pounds of unsalted butter, 16 pounds of brown sugar, 60 pounds of all-purpose flour, and 45 pounds of marshmallow cream coated in 60 pounds of melted chocolate and 42 pounds of graham cracker crumbs.

Total calorie count is 365,042 calories, or 260 per serving.

The Total Eclipse in the Park will be held in Irving's Levy Plaza on April 8 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Other event features include live music from the Vegas Stars, gondola cruises and pedal boating, and free eclipse glasses.

