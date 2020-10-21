IRVINS Salted Egg Launches U.S. Direct-to-Consumer Site

While IRVINS products are already available in the U.S. at Asian markets like 99 Ranch, Seafood City and H Mart, plus specialty shops, this online presence marks a new chapter in the availability of Asian packaged goods in North America. IRVINS brings a premium, high quality snack to the direct-to-consumer market that can compete with American favorites in the chip category.

To start, a select variety of IRVINS chips will be available online: Salted Egg Potato Chips, Spicy Salted Egg Potato Chips, Salted Egg Cassava Chips, Spicy Salted Egg Cassava Chips and Salted Egg Crunchy Roll. All chips are made in Singapore with superior ingredients, including the familiar Asian flavor salted duck egg yolk, as well as handpicked stem-to-stem curry leaves and red chili pepper to add flavor while enhancing the salted egg taste, with no added preservatives.

"We are ecstatic about our expanded availability in the U.S.," said Yosuke Yazawa, Business Development Manager of North America. "IRVINS Salted Egg products bring a distinctive flavor and premium quality to the American snack food market, and we look forward to earning a place in the conversation as more people can try our product."

About IRVINS Salted Egg

Lovingly made in Singapore by one of Asia's most innovative and rising entrepreneurs, Irvin Gunawan, IRVINS Salted Egg is a premium snack brand specializing in "dangerously addictive" salted egg snacks, sauces and other crave-worthy products. Using only the best ingredients, including pristine duck eggs that are extremely bold and rich in flavor, IRVINS Salted Egg takes special care to provide quality over quantity—delivering each bag with the same love, care and attention to detail. For more information on how to "live dangerously," please follow on Instagram.

