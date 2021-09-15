IRWIN® Partners with This Old House and Home Improvement Expert Tom Silva to Celebrate National Tradesperson Day

IRWIN is joining forces with This Old House, the trusted source of home improvement expertise for more than 40 years, for an engaging livestream conversation. IRWIN spokesperson Jillian Shute is joined by iconic third-generation contractor, Tom Silva and This Old House editor, Chris Ermides for a conversation celebrating the skilled trades. The 30-minute discussion will cover the history of National Tradesperson Day, the benefits of pursuing a career in the trades, Tom's tips and tricks from countless jobsites and how viewers can get involved to support the next generation of skilled trade workers.

Tune into the livestream with This Old House on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET, via Facebook, YouTube or on ThisOldHouse.com. Viewers are encouraged to join the conversation by commenting with the hashtag #ThankATradesperson and tagging a tradesperson who inspires them.

"IRWIN is proud to partner with This Old House to reflect on the value of careers in the skilled trades and to thank the hardworking tradespeople in our society," said Jillian Shute, Vice President of Automotive Solutions at Stanley Black & Decker. "From plumbers to electricians, welders, mechanics, woodworkers and more – IRWIN applauds the dedication of tradespeople across the country and is committed to supporting their line of work not only on National Tradesperson Day, but all year."

In acknowledgement of This Old House's long legacy of support and education around careers in the trades, IRWIN is donating $25,000 to the Home Builders Institute (HBI) on behalf of Generation NEXT. Generation NEXT is This Old House's philanthropic initiative which aims to educate the future generation of tradespeople and encourages the pursuit of careers in the trades. A partner of Generation NEXT, HBI is the nation's leading nonprofit training organization in trade skills for residential construction.

This year marks a decade of celebrating National Tradesperson Day. In 2011, the national holiday was founded by IRWIN to recognize and thank tradespeople for their contributions to society. Celebrated on the third Friday of September each year, IRWIN is observing its annual celebration of America's tradespeople on Sept.17.

For more information,tune in to the livestream on Friday at 1 p.m. ET or visit: https://www.thisoldhouse.com/events/22641084/this-old-house-celebrates-national-tradesperson-day.

About IRWIN®

IRWIN® manufactures and distributes a broad line of hand tools and power tool accessories under the IRWIN® brand including VISE-GRIP® pliers and wrenches, MARATHON® saw blades, QUICK-GRIP® clamping tools, SPEEDBOR® wood drilling bits, STRAIT-LINE® marking tools, UNIBIT® step drill bits, MARPLES® fine woodworking tools, and HANSON® taps and dies. IRWIN Tools is a part of Stanley Black & Decker. For more information, visit IRWINTools.com and follow IRWIN on Facebook and Instagram. IRWIN invites the nation to celebrate National Tradesperson Day on Sept. 17, 2021.

About This Old House

This Old House is a leading multi-platform home enthusiast brand, serving over 20 million consumers each month with trusted information and expert advice. This Old House connects with audiences through its Emmy award-winning television shows This Old House and Ask This Old House, its highly regarded This Old House magazine and its inspiration and information-driven digital properties, including ThisOldHouse.com, streaming app, free ad-supported channels, podcasts (Clearstory and Ask This Old House), social platforms, popular YouTube channel, and Insider subscription club. This Old House and Ask This Old House are presented on PBS by WETA Washington, DC. National underwriting for This Old House is provided by The Home Depot, GMC, Gorilla Glue, Angi, and GAF. This Old House Ventures, LLC is a Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) company.

About Home Builders Institute

The Home Builders Institute (HBI) trains skilled workers for the building industry. Through pre-apprenticeship training, certification programs and job placement services, HBI provides graduates with the skills and experience they need to build a career and change their lives.

