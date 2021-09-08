Irwin Secures $20M Series A Funding to Modernize Capital Markets Software

Investment will help accelerate product development, hiring, and expansion into new markets

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Irwin , a capital markets financial technology company, today announced the closing of a $20 million Series A financing round led by K1 Investment Management ("K1"), a leading investment firm focusing on high-growth enterprise software companies.

The company will use the investment to aggressively scale its global team and operations to meet surging demand for its suite of investor relations and capital markets software solutions, and invest in support for its customers and partners. Irwin plans to expand into new markets and enhance its products to serve additional customer segments in the capital markets ecosystem.

"Although technology has disrupted nearly every area of the traditional financial services industry, capital markets professionals are still using outdated tools and manual processes," said David Whyte, CEO and Co-Founder, Irwin. "With this new funding, Irwin is more committed than ever to building innovative software, data, and service solutions to support capital markets participants worldwide. It's gratifying to partner with an investor who recognizes our vision—we couldn't be more proud to collaborate with K1 to bring modern technology to the forefront of the industry."

Global public companies and their advisors use Irwin to scale investor relations and capital markets programs. Irwin's all-in-one software solution monitors buying and selling activity within any shareholder base, and identifies and connects capital seekers with investors using high-quality data and proactive insights tailored to each user. Irwin's CRM provides users with a centralized system of record for all investor relations activity, and its powerful workflow automation and data capabilities result in less manual input and more time to focus on strategic IR initiatives.

"We were looking for an IR software partner that valued business innovation and customer feedback, and we found that in Irwin," said Patrick Jobin, SVP, Finance & IR, Sunrun Inc. "With Irwin, we've created efficiencies that allow us to focus on more strategic investor relations initiatives. We've built a system of organization and tracking, and the depth of analytical insight Irwin provides ensures that we are able to make decisions based on the most accurate shareholder data."

The funding comes as Irwin continues to experience exponential growth. Product demand for Irwin's solution suite increased significantly as regulatory changes and the pandemic accelerated uptake in digital technologies. Identifying new business challenges for capital markets professionals from remote work, Irwin also formed a strategic partnership with Investis Digital to provide clients with resources to enhance their online presence through virtual events, websites, live webcasting, and digital content.

"Client trust was integral to Irwin's early success. We have a very loyal customer base because clients know our team will work tirelessly to ensure we solve their unique challenges," said Mark Fasken, COO and Co-Founder, Irwin. "This injection of funds will allow us to accelerate the rate at which we respond to client feedback, adjust and build new features. Our focus will remain on offering best-in-class solutions and support as we continue to scale our team and product rapidly."

In August, Irwin welcomed an additional executive hire, Marissa Homère, who joined the team as VP of Marketing. The company also recently launched a new mobile app for iOS and Android, and Research, Estimates, and Transcripts data feeds, integrating industry-leading financial data directly into its platform from FactSet. The latest product release strengthens Irwin's promise to offer capital markets professionals the most comprehensive intelligence solution on the market.

"As evidenced by its incredible growth, Irwin has built an innovative platform that is revolutionizing the investor relations software market," said Tarun Jain, Senior Vice President, K1. "We see an immense opportunity in this underserved sector to modernize capital markets solutions, and Irwin is uniquely positioned to deliver on a global scale. We couldn't be more excited to partner with David, Mark and the entire Irwin team to help them achieve their vision."

About Irwin

Irwin is a leading software provider enabling capital markets professionals to build stronger relationships with the investment community. Irwin creates simple solutions for global public companies and their advisors to uncover new potential investors and shareholders, with the end goal of delivering better stakeholder awareness, higher trading volumes, and more stable share prices. By combining best-in-class customer service with modern software and the most comprehensive shareholder intelligence on the market, Irwin helps inform strategic business decisions for thousands of users worldwide. Irwin was founded in Toronto, Canada, in March 2017.

About K1

K1 is a global investment firm that builds category-leading enterprise software companies. K1 partners with strong management teams of high-growth technology businesses to help them achieve successful outcomes. With over 110 professionals, K1 and its operating affiliate, K1 Operations LLC, change industry landscapes with operationally-focused growth strategies designed to rapidly scale portfolio companies. Since inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 160 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as Apttus, Buildium, Checkmarx, Clarizen, ControlUp, Emburse, FMG Suite, Granicus, IronScales, Litera Microsystems, Onit, Rave Mobile Safety, RFPIO, Smarsh, WorkForce Software and Zapproved. For more information about K1, please visit k1capital.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/k1im.

