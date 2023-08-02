iRxReminder Announces Enrollment of Initial Patients in Groundbreaking Tardive Dyskinesia Detection Study

News provided by

iRxReminder

02 Aug, 2023, 15:14 ET

CLEVELAND, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iRxReminder, LLC, a pioneer in medical adherence technology, is thrilled to announce the enrollment of its first patients in the innovative  NIMH-funded study, the TDtect™ Diagnostic. The study leverages iRxReminder's cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring technology and technology partner Videra's advanced machine-learning capabilities. The primary objective of this groundbreaking study is to validate automated identification of Tardive Dyskinesia, a potentially life-threatening adverse event associated with certain medications used by mental health patients.

Continue Reading

Owen Muir, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at iRxReminder, expressed, "This study represents a significant stride in our commitment to enhancing patient safety and outcomes. We aim to detect these movement disorders early and prevent or minimize their impact."

"By integrating real-world data on medication adherence from our IoT solutions with the predictive power of machine learning, we are venturing into a new frontier in healthcare," added Fred Ma, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Operations Officer at iRxReminder.

The TDtect study is a collaborative multi-center research effort, with initial patients enrolled at the esteemed Charak Research Center in Cleveland, OH, and Fermata.Health in New York, NY. This marks a pivotal moment in automating medication monitoring with our IoT hardware and identifying adverse effects before they become irreversible. iRxReminder is working with the FDA to secure the device's 510(k) Class II clearance.

Dr. Anthony Sterns, the founder of iRxReminder, emphasized, "Our collaboration with Videra and the involvement of Charak and Fermata ensure that we have the best minds and technologies working together. TDtect aims to make a significant difference in monitoring and addressing medication-related complications."

The overarching objective of TDtect extends beyond the early detection of Tardive Dyskinesia; it also aims to create a responsive platform that facilitates timely intervention, ensuring patients receive the care they need precisely when needed.

For more information about iRxReminder, the TDetect study, or any related initiatives, please contact Larry Tusick at 440.668.2966, [email protected]

About iRxReminder:

iRxReminder is a technology-driven company at the forefront of medication management and patient engagement solutions. With a focus on innovative approaches, iRxReminder collaborates with clinical and industry partners to ensure optimal patient outcomes and safety, lower costs of patient management, and boosting industry participants' revenues.

About Fermata:

Fermata is a psychiatric clinic in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, specializing in accelerated transcranial magnetic stimulation and other novel treatments. Fermata offers a supportive and welcoming environment to help our patients feel at ease during treatment.

Contact Information
Fermata
58 N. 9th St.
Suite 103
Brooklyn, NY 11249
https://www.fermata.health/

SOURCE iRxReminder

Also from this source

iRxReminder receives National Institute of Health Grant for AI Telehealth research to improve Tardive Dyskinesia Outcomes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.