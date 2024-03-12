Is 2024 the Year of "Climate-Quitting"?

Job Seekers Prioritize Impact Over Traditional Perks: Alt Protein Careers launches career resources, podcast, and social media to address growing demand for meaningful work

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High compensation and big-name employers used to define a "successful" career, but values have shifted in recent years. Today's employees place impact over traditional markers of success, says Alt Protein Careers , a career services and recruiting firm.

The urgency of climate change has become increasingly evident, with 2023 marking the hottest year on record , surpassing the critical 1.5 degrees Celsius limit set by scientists, and last month registering as the hottest February on record . In response, many no longer regard individual lifestyle changes as sufficient and are seeking professional opportunities where they can affect systemic change.

The phenomenon of "climate-quitting" is gaining traction, particularly among younger demographics. According to KPMG , a third of 18 to 24-year-olds have rejected job offers based on a company's ESG performance, opting instead for roles that prioritize sustainability and societal impact.

Research commissioned by former Unilever CEO, Paul Polman, highlights that a staggering 76% of respondents expressed a desire to work for companies making a positive impact on the world, with over a third admitting to leaving a job due to misaligned values.

A career in alternative protein and food system transformation is one of the most effective ways an individual can make a positive impact on the environment. With the food system responsible for about one-third of greenhouse gas emissions, sustainable food solutions and non-animal protein alternatives have emerged as crucial battlegrounds in the fight against climate change.

Recognizing the demand for purpose-driven careers, Alt Protein Careers has launched a dedicated job board and resource center to help connect professionals with high-impact roles.

"There wasn't always this level of awareness of how fundamental alternative protein solutions are to solving the climate crisis. People used to think that without a degree in Renewable Energy or Climate Science, there was no way to meaningfully contribute. But that's no longer the case," says Noga Golan, Founder and Managing Director at Alt Protein Careers.

Alt Protein Careers is excited to announce the public launch of its new podcast series hosted by Sam Fisher, available on Spotify and Apple . The organization will also host job fairs at SF Climate Week, the Future Food Tech Conference, and at universities such as Duke, Harvard, and Stanford.

