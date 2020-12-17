Is a Mental Health Pandemic on the Horizon?

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

More than half of the Americans surveyed (54%) reported that their mental health had been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six in 10 young Americans now report dealing with an anxiety or depressive disorder.

More than one in four Americans are currently taking a prescription medication to help manage their mental health condition.

Men are more likely to take a prescription for their mental health than women (31% vs 23%).



Young people (18-24 year-olds) are one of the most affected age groups with 62.9% of reporting an anxiety or depressive disorder.

Coping with the holidays: One in 10 Americans said they take anxiety medication to help cope during this time of year.

As 2020 comes to a close, more Americans than ever are learning to navigate and manage their mental health. According to new survey results from RxSaver , conducted in partnership with Kelton Research, more than a quarter of Americans admitted their mental health had become worse since pre-COVID-19 times, revealing that a mental health pandemic may be on the rise alongside the coronavirus crisis.

The survey reveals that more than one in four Americans are currently taking a prescription medication to help manage their mental health condition, with men more likely to take a prescription for their mental health than women (31% vs 23%). Younger generations (18-24 year-olds) are proving to be one of the most affected age groups with 62.9% reporting that they are dealing with an anxiety or depressive disorder.

Additional RxSaver data suggests an increase in prescriptions for medications like antidepressants in 2020, indicating that as Americans reach out for mental health support, medications may be prescribed to help with these conditions. Among RxSaver's most commonly filled SSRIs in 2020 were: escitalopram (generic for Lexapro), citalopram (generic for Celexa), and fluoxetine (generic for Prozac).

Typically already a high-stress season, the holidays are shaping up to an especially anxiety-filled time for those managing a mental health condition. With the latest COVID-19-related travel guidelines and new regional shelter-in-place mandates, 40% of Americans are opting to skip out on any holiday celebrations this year for fear of becoming infected with the virus, leaving many to feel even more isolated. During even a non-COVID-19 year, many Americans admitted they took some type of anxiety medication to help get through the holidays. One in 10 Americans said they take anxiety medication to help cope during this time of year.

"Although we still have a ways to go, this year we have made great strides toward destigmatizing mental health conditions and encouraging millions affected to seek treatment," reflects RxSaver Medical Expert Dr. Holly Phillips.

In some ways, 2020 has provided us with insight into the importance of talking about our mental health and the collective reassurance that we aren't alone in what we are feeling and facing during this time.

