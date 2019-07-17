Is Amazon Retail's Permanent Disruptor?

This tech giant continues to disrupt retail—be it through promotions, acquisitions, brick-and-mortar concepts or the in-home personal assistant you can't live without—Amazon is winning with consumers. Amazon has completely reinvented what it means to be customer-focused. In fact, it is the entire basis of their mission statement: "Our vision is to be earth's most customer-centric company; to build a place where people can come to find and discover anything they might want to buy online."

On this fifth Prime Day, WD Partners explores the rise of Amazon's place in retail history in the latest issue of WayfinD (a publication on the future of consumer culture). The issue dives into why Amazon is, has been, and will likely continue to be retail's biggest victor with a look at the growth this retail giant has seen coupled with primary research on consumers' shopping preferences.

We also examine Amazon's role in the collapse of the shopping mall and how brands can better leverage physical stores as a fulfillment center in order to compete in what is becoming an ecommerce led world.

