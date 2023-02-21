Is an AI Platform the Answer to Caring for Japan's Aging Population? Israeli Company SenterCare and Japanese Nozomi MedAlliance Think So

MISGAV, Israel and TOKYO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenterCare and Nozomi MedAlliance K.K. ("Nozomi") announced today that they have forged an alliance to bring SenterCare's advanced aging-at-home-safely technology to the Japanese market.

SenterCare’s comprehensive, adaptive AI-based behavioral monitoring system provides aging-at-home capabilities without intrusive cameras or privacy concerns.

Japan's 'super-aged' society is the oldest in the world with 28.7% of the population 65 or older, with women forming the majority. By 2036, people aged 65 and over will represent a third of the population.1 This brings huge challenges to the healthcare system in Japan and has spurred the pursuit of technologies that can make aging at home possible and accessible. The shrinking young population also means there are fewer people to take care of the elderly.

Israel-based company SenterCare has developed a system that allows people to age safely at home. The company's comprehensive, adaptive AI-based behavioral monitoring system uses cutting-edge sensor technology and AI based software analysis to accurately monitor in a personalized way. The system is non-intrusive, and does not use any cameras, wearables, or microphones. It can distinguish between different individuals in the same house and its accurate, rich data is used to make enlightening analyses and provide valuable, actionable insights.

Nozomi CEO Shungo Adachi added, "SenterCare's technology addresses concerns of privacy and ease of use raised by other at-home monitoring systems and presents an ingenious solution to allow Japan's elderly to age in place with peace of mind."

SenterCare CEO Ronny Sthoeger added," The alliance with Nozomi enables SenterCare to enter a market that is in dire need of technological solutions for safe aging. We believe that our data-driven solution can provide Japan's healthcare system with an answer to giving the best care to its elderly in a safe and secure manner."

About SenterCare

SenterCare is a privately held company based in Israel that is dedicated to enable people to age safely at home using its sensing and AI technologies. SenterCare was established by Trendlines Innovation Labs, in collaboration with Natali, a leading home medical and assistance services provider. The company received seed funding from The Trendlines Group, Ltd. (SGX:42T; OTCQX:TRNLY), and Agriline, a trust of which Vincent Tchenguiz is a discretionary beneficiary.

About Nozomi

Nozomi specializes in introducing global medical device and digital health innovations into the Japan market. Nozomi is committed to driving improved patient outcomes and health economics.

1 https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/en/document/EPRS_BRI(2020)659419

