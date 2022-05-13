Is Austin, Texas About to Lead the US in Blockchain, Crypto and Sustainability? With Mission 6, it Appears So

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission 6 held its official company launch on National Technology Day along with the Austin Chamber of Commerce and the Austin Technology Council . Attendees included members from CBRE, Dell, University of Texas, Guaranty Bank, The Austin Chamber, Austin Technology Council, and DivInc, among other business leaders, sustainability professionals, investors and crypto experts.

Austin Launch Party M6 Digital Asset

The Launch Party had a typical "Austin" flare being held at the local Still Austin Whiskey Co. featuring their unique cocktail menu and fusion Korean BBQ by local restaurant favorite Chilantro. "We wanted the out-of-town guests to get a taste of the Austin culture while they came to learn about the best technology behind our blockchain offering," said Travis LeMasters of Mission 6.

Austin Chambers' Robert Rodriguez Jr. served as Master of Ceremony to begin the night followed by a powerful presentation of the Mission 6 initiative by its founders, Kevin Carriere and Nathan Albee. "I was absolutely blown away by the opportunity that Mission 6 brings to Austin, the State of Texas and everyone here tonight. This use of blockchain, digital assets, and technology is revolutionizing," said Preston James, CEO of DivInc.

Mission 6 ( www.mission6.io ) is a profit-driven ecosystem directed to solve the issues associated with the current carbon markets. By empowering the supply and demand sides of the market, Mission 6 creates the opportunity for a +500% increase in the size of the carbon market.

On Earth Day 2022, Mission 6 announced the formation of world's first Energy Carbon Registry powered by AI, Machine Learning, Forensic Engineering, International Standards and Industrial IoT. The new registry uses technology at scale to verify and register decarbonization projects on a global public ledger.

Mission 6 unlocks the real value of carbon. Carbon Assets™ can be included on the balance sheet. Emission-reducing investments are now much more attractive because they are carbon-backed digital assets. The Mission 6 carbon asset (M6) can be exchanged on cryptocurrency markets where everyone can participate in saving energy and mitigating emissions.

Mission 6 is on track to be the most widely held crypto by corporate America and has a host of exciting initiatives coming soon. "We have been at this for years building real technology and solving real problems. This is no basic crypto carbon coin or carbon credit. Mission 6 is much more than those offerings. Carbon coins are down stream of the real issues in the carbon market. Some are offering old credits from 10 years ago so that is really another version of the old problem," said Nathan Albee Co-Founder of Mission 6, "We are here to completely change the market, and make a real impact on emissions and the carbon cycle."

Now Mission 6 will be actively working to quantify the carbon projects of Digital Realty , The Dallas Cowboys, Pro Star Energy, Bernhard Energy, Point B (consulting firm supporting companies such as Starbucks and Microsoft), among others across various industries. Any large companies that have invested in projects that save energy and reduce carbon emissions are encouraged to contact Mission 6.

