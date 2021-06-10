Is Bitcoin a Scam? Bitcoin of America CEO Responds to Former President Donald Trump

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Former President, Donald Trump, did an interview with Fox Business and gave his opinion on Bitcoin. One of his reasons for not supporting Bitcoin is that it's competing against the US Dollar. Sonny Meraban, CEO of Bitcoin of America, had a strong reaction to Trump calling Bitcoin "a scam against the dollar".

"As one of the world's largest owners/operators of Bitcoin automated teller machines, I beg to differ "Sonny Meraban says.

Ironically, Meraban resides in Trump Tower and is offering the former president to come visit him at his condo to discuss why Bitcoin is not a scam.

This interview comes right after the largest Bitcoin conference in the world. Bitcoin 2021 took place in Miami, with thousands of attendees. A few of the big speakers included: Jack Dorsey, Nick Szabo, Tony Hawk, and Mayor Suarez. Suarez has been vocal about his support for Bitcoin. Bitcoin of America met with the mayor to help make his cryptocurrency dreams into a reality.

According to Coin ATM Radar, Bitcoin of America is the 4th largest operator worldwide. Registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury, (FinCEN) Bitcoin of America offers several different services including Bitcoin ATMs, Bitcoin Tablets, and an online exchange. They have over 1000+ locations including most major cities across the United States. Bitcoin of America has been known to provide fast and hassle-free transactions to their customers while offering top of the line customer support, which makes them one of the best in the industry.

