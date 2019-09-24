Is Celli Shave the Most Expensive Razor Blade on the Planet?

MANCHESTER, Conn., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celli Shave has released a beautifully designed, limited edition, handmade razor blade gift set called the /V shaving set. The /V shaving box retails for $5,000 USD on CelliShave.com. This luxury hand-tuned shaver features sustainable black and white ebony wood, capped with chrome fittings. The razor handle works with the popular line of Gillette Mach 3 and Venus blades.

Black and White Ebony wood (or "pale moon ebony") is a rare and beautiful wood native to India and Southeast Asia, where its bark and fruit are used in Ayurvedic medicine. Not commonly available, Black and White Ebony is very expensive, on par with solid-black species of ebony.

"This handmade razor set features bold, inky black streaks that edge over a blonde base, creating a sharp contrast. For fans of espresso, tattoos, and dark bourbon," said Dan Iannicelli, founder of Celli Shave. The razor handle and shaving brush are coated with a custom waterproof seal.

This high-end shaving gift set features a handcrafted marble shaving bowl from a solid block of white marble. This shave bowl is designed to handsomely add to any bathroom. Small micro-ridges along the interior of the bowl help whip up an impressive lather.

The luxury set also includes a 6 oz. bottle of Cremo Shaving Cream. This very popular shaving cream brand will help you enjoy a clean, comfortable shave with astonishingly smooth skin while fighting razor burn. The entire shaving set arrives in a handcrafted custom-made luxury wooden box. All pieces are handmade in the United States.

The high end /V Shaving Gift Set is currently $5,000 on CelliShave.com. 103 of the 500 created have already sold with a limited number of remaining sets available. No further /V shaving sets will be made after the first production run are sold.

"The market for luxury products is growing rapidly. High-end luxury products seem to be appearing in every industry. Even everyday items like toothbrushes and combs are starting to be branded as luxury products."

Would you pay $5,000 for a shaving gift set? Not expensive enough? The /XXV is a double edge shaving blade gift set for $25,000, only five of them have been made. This hyper expensive razor is also available on https://cellishave.com/ .

