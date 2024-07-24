Is Healthcare M&A Booming or Busting in 2024? Timing An Exit in the Current Market

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare-specific merger and acquisition (M&A) advisors, VERTESS (https://vertess.com/) has been asked frequently by healthcare business owners "How is the market in 2024?" and "Is now a good time to sell my company?" We understand that most owners believe they must wait until the market tea leaves reveal the optimal time to sell to secure the best price. In response, we can speak to significant macro conditions, such as interest rate activity, inflation shifts, and global events. Those all will generally have an impact on prices of transacted companies. However, the far more critical indicator for when a sale is optimal will always be when the owner is ready to move on to whatever is next in life.

At VERTESS, we recognize that owners are likely the most important person to the business. They are its biggest cheerleader. They have invested more in it than anyone else, so they typically will make the biggest and greatest impact on the business. If owners wait to try to time the market or take advantage of some other perceived opportunity, they run the risk of souring on the business and becoming burned out or disenfranchised. If that happens, the business is going to suffer, and that will likely lead to a decline in sales price.

Of course, interest rates continue to be a substantial issue affecting healthcare businesses. They are high and the Fed isn't likely to start reductions until the end of this year or the beginning of 2025 due to sticky inflation and a strong labor market. If an owner wants to get a bank loan for their business, they're looking at 10-plus percent. How has the market responded to rising interest rates? Bank loan activity has slowed, and people are deploying more equity. Private equity firms are maybe doing one or two turns of debt equity, with the rest of their payment coming out of pocket. Two years ago, when interest rates were about half of what they are now, these firms might do half a deal in debt.

Buyers find a way to evolve to what's happening in the market and buy the businesses they want to acquire. Buyers, especially strategics, bake acquisitions into their growth strategies. It's their "buy-and-build" strategy. Buyers know they're going to grow organically every year at X rate, and then they plan for inorganic growth at a certain rate, which is accomplished through acquisitions. Inorganic growth is typically identical to, if not larger than, organic growth rate.

Regardless of the market today or what's projected over the next 12-plus months, buyers are going to set acquisition mandates and work to achieve them. Buyers need to buy companies to scale their businesses. It's part of part of the fabric of their operations and what they're used to doing — and that's not going to change, regardless of what's happening nationally and internationally.

"Ultimately, owners should know what's happening in the market as this can affect matters like budgeting, staffing, and purchasing. But when it comes to selling your company, don't let what is happening in the market influence your plans. The risks of doing so far outweigh any potential benefits," cautions VERTESS Managing Director/Partner Bradley Smith. "If you own a successful business, you should be able to find a buyer and one that offers you a good, fair price, regardless of what's happening in the market. The key to a successful sale is to run a proper process that results in all interested buyers — and the right buyers — coming together simultaneously and making their best offers. That's how you'll know you're getting the best price for your company."

For more information, please contact Vaughne Glennie at [email protected] or +1.520.395.0244.

About VERTESS

VERTESS is an international healthcare-focused Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm with expertise spanning diverse healthcare and human service verticals, ranging from behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disabilities to DME, pharmacies, home care/hospice, urgent care, life sciences, and other specialized services and products. Each VERTESS Managing Director has had executive experience in either launching or managing and ultimately successfully exiting a healthcare company.

SOURCE Vertess Healthcare Advisors