Is Industrial 5G Overhyped? Yes and No.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As manufacturers continue their digital transformation journeys, connectivity is critical. The MAPI Foundation released a new in-depth report to guide "Next-Generation Connectivity: 5G's Role in Advancing Manufacturing." The report helps manufacturing leaders make decisions on when, where, and how to invest in 5G by sharing use cases for 5G, a framework for decisions related to 5G, potential partners, and primers, among other resources.

"5G has been hyped for years, but what does it mean for manufacturers? Each year the MAPI Foundation undertakes a large research project focused on a topic to help accelerate growth in manufacturing. This year we looked at 5G connectivity from the shop floor to products to supply chains," said Stephen Gold, President of the MAPI Foundation, and President and CEO of MAPI.

Some key findings of the report include:

We are still in the nascent stage. Manufacturing companies are deploying limited use cases of 5G and have been constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

You need connectivity, but not necessarily via 5G. There are other opportunities to explore now in tandem with 5G for future use.

Use cases and complexity varies, but those that require mobility such as drones, mobile robots, or autonomous guided vehicles are the prime candidates for 5G.

5G is evolving. As we await additional 5G releases, manufacturers can get strategic processes in place to grow with 5G in the next few years.

5G will accelerate smart factory initiatives - and vice versa. As digitalization efforts grow, so do the needs for connectivity.

The report also shares initial findings from a MAPI Next Generation Connectivity survey of CIOs and CTOs. Emerging themes include:

Security remains the top connectivity concern

Operational efficiency outpaces other perceived benefits when deploying 5G

Technology maturity and ROI are the prime barriers to 5G implementation

Dive into all the tools and insights on the MAPI Foundation website. The MAPI Foundation will track trends in 5G deployments, and release additional information and insights in 2021.

The MAPI Foundation would like to thank the companies that underwrote this research. Our thanks to AMETEK, Chamberlain Group, Church & Dwight, Evoqua Water Technologies, Moog, Nordson Corporation, Parker Hannifin, Rockwell Automation, S&C Electric Company Fund at The Chicago Community Foundation, and Victaulic.

About the MAPI Foundation

The MAPI Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit subsidiary research organization of the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI). The Foundation researches the economic impact of manufacturing, including the implications of government policies and the success drivers that keep the industry competitive. Its mission is to showcase manufacturing's impact on the global economy to help business leaders, policymakers, and the general public understand manufacturing's impact on everyday life. mapifoundation.org.

About MAPI

Founded in 1933, the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI) is a nonprofit organization that connects manufacturing leaders with the ideas they need to make smarter decisions. As the manufacturing leadership network, its mission is powering leaders within manufacturing to drive the growth, profitability, and stature of global manufacturers. For more information, visit manufacturersalliance.org.

