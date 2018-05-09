Is It Time to Prepare for a Bear?

While hard to predict exactly when any recession will occur, it is best advised to manage finances with awareness that both a recession and a bear market are unavoidable. Schlesinger shares what you can do now to be better prepared when the market shifts:

Revisit/Create Your Financial Plan : As flight attendants remind us, "items may have shifted during flight." The same goes for your finances – hopefully for the better, but regardless, right after tax season is a good time to update the game plan.

: As flight attendants remind us, "items may have shifted during flight." The same goes for your finances – hopefully for the better, but regardless, right after tax season is a good time to update the game plan. Maintain a Healthy Emergency Reserve Fund : For those still working, maintain six to 12 months of expenses (12 to 24 months for retirees) in a safe, liquid account.

: For those still working, maintain six to 12 months of expenses (12 to 24 months for retirees) in a safe, liquid account. Pay Down Debt : There's nothing like a recession and bear market to expose the dangers of carrying too much debt.

: There's nothing like a recession and bear market to expose the dangers of carrying too much debt. Maintain a Diversified Portfolio: Don't forget to rebalance by trading up assets to maintain your desired level of asset allocation.

Read Schlesinger's full blog post here with more details.

For additional guidance, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional can help you develop/update a financial plan, share best practices for building an emergency fund and paying down debt, and assist in creating and managing a diversified investment portfolio.

