Is it Time to Upgrade? 7 Reasons to Choose the OPPO Find N2 Flip

DUBAI, UAE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip phones are making a comeback with advances coming rapidly to this space, despite previous reservations with regards to flimsiness and high cost. The new releases like the OPPO Find N2 Flip provide alternatives to standards previously set in stone. With changes in lifestyles, phones should adapt to them, and not the other way around. Foldables now feature flagship-level specs that can rival traditional smartphones. Here are seven reasons why it might just be time to switch to a flip.

OPPO FIND N2 FLIP (PRNewsfoto/OPPO)

1. The best of both worlds

The OPPO Find N2 Flip offers the best of both worlds with a screen that is the same size as a regular bar-shaped phone, but can fold in half to fit comfortably into users' pockets. The narrow crease featured in the display allows for easy folding, making it convenient and takes up less space. Additionally, users can experience the satisfying "clamshell clap" sound every time they shut it. Whether users prefer a larger screen or a more compact phone, the OPPO Find N2 Flip provides a solution for both.

2. Less screen time, more "me" time

The OPPO Find N2 Flip understands the desire to disconnect and enjoy the moment, but also acknowledges the need to stay connected. Consisting of the largest cover screen in the industry, users can keep their flip phone shut while still receiving notifications so nothing important gets missed. The Quick Reply function allows for easy responses to non-urgent messages, freeing up time to go about their day without falling down an internet rabbit hole. With the Find N2 Flip, users can prioritize their life and control phone usage, instead of letting the phone control them.

3. Built to last

While flip phones excel in flexibility, users are often concerned about their durability and battery life. The OPPO Find N2 Flip is designed to excel in both areas. It's TÜV Rheinland-certified to still perform well after 400,000 folds/unfolds, which is the equivalent of opening and closing the phone 100 times per day for ten years. The flip also boasts 44W SUPERVOOC™, the fastest charging technology on any flip phone, allowing for a full charge in less than one hour. It has the longest battery life on any flip phone on the market, making it a reliable device that won't need to be charged every few hours or replaced every year.

4. Happy snapping

With innovations like foldables, it's reasonable to think they might not be packing high-end photography specs, however the OPPO Find N2 Flip excels in camera quality. With the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile collaboration, the Find N2 Flip boasts a 50MP rear camera, a 32MP front-facing camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera that rival those found in flagship bar-style phones. The FlexForm Mode also allows users to easily capture tricky angles without needing to lean the phone against objects, thanks to its sturdy hinge.

5. Your phone, your way

The OPPO Find N2 Flip offers all the customization options users would expect from an Android phone, from wallpaper to icons. However, there's an added benefit. Users can now project their personality outwardly with various cover screen options. No need to rely on a phone case anymore – others can see the wallpaper or background on the back while the users is looking at the main display. The Find N2 Flip also features Interactive Pets, a Tamagotchi-like feature that allows users to choose from a dog, cat, rabbit, hamster, or bird, and interact when users tap them. With all these options, users can truly make the phone their own.

6. Variety is the spice of life

The OPPO Find N2 Flip offers a refreshing change from the typical brick shape smartphones that have dominated the market for the past decade. With its smooth flip to open and satisfying snap to close, users can experience another way of using smartphones without compromising on specs. Don't be afraid to mix things up and try something different with the Find N2 Flip.

7. Industry-leading but price-beating

The elephant in the room when it comes to foldables is the price. This advanced tech, with stronger materials and intensive manufacturing, comes with a cost. OPPO managed to make this groundbreaking product available to more people by beating its main competitor in terms of pricing while still achieving industry-leading feats. With foldable phone specs to challenge even high-end bar-shaped phones, users can get more bang for their buck with the OPPO Find N2 Flip.

Bar phones are certainly not going away anytime soon, and OPPO has a great selection to choose from. But why not embrace innovation and flip the script with OPPO's Find N2 Flip?

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079205/OPPO_FIND_N2_FLIP.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079221/OPPO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPPO