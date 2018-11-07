Is Napa Hills Water On Your Holiday Table?

"Each of our flavors pair well with traditional holiday meals, and many of our customers are looking for something new for their holiday tables and get-togethers," says Jarvis. " Amazon Prime allows hosts from coast-to-coast to order Napa Hills by the case with free two-day delivery."

Available in refreshing Cherry Rosé, Peach Grigio, and Lemon Chardonnay, Napa Hills water is made from sustainably-sourced ingredients and inspired by legendary wine regions and varietals.

"I enjoy a glass of wine at a holiday celebration, too. But most of the time my customers and I prefer healthy non-alcoholic beverages," notes Jarvis. We've all seen holiday parties spoiled by too much alcohol." Sugar free Napa Hills water is also a delicious holiday option for kids, diabetics, pregnant women, and guests on ketogenic or paleo diets.

Old World Wine Heritage Meets New World Innovation

Growing up in one of the world's oldest winemaking regions, Ms. Jarvis was intrigued by the healthy aspects of wine, and determined to deliver them without alcohol. She spent four years working with bio-science, winemaking, and beverage-production experts in the U.S. to develop VitaRes®, the revolutionary, bioactive antioxidant blend that gives Napa Hills water its healthy properties.

In addition to red wine extract and grape skin extract, VitaRes contains resveratrol, the naturally-occurring antioxidant in red wine, studied for its anti-inflammatory, anti-aging and cardiovascular benefits.

In his 2018 Beverage of Choice story, Forbes contributor Thomas Pellechia writes "…it took 50 years for scientists to fully understand resveratrol's potential antioxidant qualities; then, in the 1990s, red wine gained a reputation as a leading resveratrol delivery system. That's because the heat generated by fermentation on grape skins is among the best ways to extract the chemical."

Napa Hills is the world's first 'vineyard enriched' water. One bottle of naturally flavored, no calorie Napa Hills water delivers the same amount of resveratrol as found in a glass of red wine.

Website: napahills.com

References: Forbes

SOURCE Napa Hills