Is Outer Space The Next Frontier For UAVs/Drones

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) are being utilized across the globe for various diverse uses by commercial, state, military and individual users.. but can they fly IN… or TO space? A recent article on Remoteflyer.com discussed this question. It said: "Drones cannot fly to space without assistance or modifications. However, drones can fly in space but with customization to withstand low atmospheric pressure and weak gravity. Even so, standard drones can fly up to the point of reaching the clouds, though it's very unsafe." It added: "A modified or assisted drone can fly to space. Those who have flown a drone to space have used a weather balloon to lift the drone to flying height. Moreover, the pilots had to add modified communication equipment to effectively control the drone. There are several reasons why a standard drone cannot fly to space independently. First, a drone flies by pushing down air as its propellers spin. For the propellers to effectively lift the drone, there must be enough air in the atmosphere. But as you move up the Earth's atmosphere, the air becomes thinner and the pressure drops. The drone has to spin the propellers faster to keep up or lose the ability to support its weight. That's why NASA is working on a different propulsion system for the drones meant to fly to space… NASA is working on other propulsion mechanisms that could work in vacuums. Future space drones will possibly be powered by propulsion systems under testing like gas or water vapor… A drone can operate on Mars, and NASA has already had a successful demonstration… NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) made history in April 2021 by flying the first helicopter on Mars. Though the plane didn't look exactly like standard drones, the 39.1 seconds flight illustrated the potential for drone flights to space." Active companies in the markets this week include: Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS).

"Drones are needed in space to observe and survey areas. Scientists use drones to complement rovers and other observatory equipment to collect space data. Though only one drone has been sent to Mars, more research is underway to create better crafts for space exploration. The advantage of using drones is they are cheaper than sending people and have better potential to fly over places the rovers can't access. Under the standard drone definition, there are no drones that can fly in space. But if the description expands to "unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)," then the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle fits the bill. The Boeing-designed craft takes after NASA's now-retired space shuttle, though at a miniature scale. Once launched, the X-37B conducts crewless missions in space and re-enters the Earth's atmosphere as a space plane. The regular mission of this craft and other similar UAVs is to deliver cargo to and from International Space Stations."

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) BREAKING NEWS: Draganfly Launches New Flight Facility for Mine and Anomalous Detection Protocols - Draganfly Launches UAS adoption, innovation, and research operations in Spring Branch, Texas - Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce the launch of the Draganfly UAS A.I.R. Space, flight facility dedicated to the advancement of UAS program Adoption, Innovation & Research.

The Draganfly UAS A.I.R. Space provides a control site for the design, validation and optimization of standard operating procedures, sensor selection and data collection techniques. In partnership with Coldchain Technology Systems, testing at the site is in currently focused on protocol for anomaly detection for the identification of mines and unexploded ordinance and UAV Delivery for emergency response and humanitarian aid.

Located in Spring Branch, Texas, the flight facility will enable remote sensor testing from drones for various mines and other unexploded ordinances on and below the surface using a variety of real-world scenarios within a controlled testing environment. Testing infrastructure available at the site can be extended to a variety of other UAV programs, including infrastructure inspection, surveying and agricultural applications. The data obtained during testing programs will be used to develop new operating methods and train AI models in support of Draganfly's mission to further the adoption of commercial UAV technologies.

"The ability to safely test mapping, equipment, technology, and potential use cases in a controlled non-threatening environment will enable Draganfly to continue its innovation and research in relation to mine detection and a variety of other UAV programs," said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. "We are excited about this facility that we have launched with Coldchain Technology Systems and the amazing results that will benefit not only our partners and customers but the industry as a whole." CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Draganfly at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-dpro/

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, recently announced it issued financial results for the Company's second quarter ended October 29, 2022 after the market closed on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Management hosted a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal second quarter was Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), and Brelyon, the MIT spin-off pioneering a new category of ultra-immersive display technologies, will showcase the latest innovations set to transform the immersive simulation experience at I/ITSEC (https://www.iitsec.org), the largest training and simulation tradeshow in the United States. In collaboration with Lockheed Martin, Brelyon is showcasing Brelyon's Ultra Reality™ — the world's first headset-free virtual monitor — paired with Lockheed Martin's F-16 Pilot Training Aid.

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) recently announced that its technology is helping enable NASA's Artemis I launch, as well as several other aspects of planned NASA missions that will bring astronauts to the moon and Mars. Over the course of NASA's Artemis program, Honeywell technology will play an increasingly critical role in the Orion spacecraft and the Artemis missions.

Honeywell provides the full navigation and guidance system for the Artemis I launch vehicle. This allows the spacecraft to know exactly where it's going, stay on course and return safely to Earth. Honeywell technology is also helping control the thrust on rockets that travel 73 times faster than the cars in the Indy 500.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) recently announced that it has partnered with government contractor Darley to expand the market reach of AgEagle's high performance fixed wing drones and sensors to the U.S. first responder and tactical defense markets.

Jeb Brown, Director of Unmanned Systems at Darley, stated, "Darley is very proud to add AgEagle's high performance drones to our high quality, safe and innovative product offerings sold to fire, emergency and tactical professionals worldwide. In view of AgEagle's eBee X™ series of fixed wing unmanned aerial systems ("UAS") being cleared by the FAA for Operations Over People (OOP) and over moving vehicles in the United States, we believe this represents a paradigm shift for first responders reliant on optimal situational awareness for tactical, search and rescue or firefighting missions. Moreover, we look forward to driving greater defense market penetration for AgEagle's NDAA-compliant, Blue UAS-cleared eBee TAC™, which is a powerful force-multiplier for warfighters requiring covert tactical mapping capabilities and optimized field intelligence in rapidly changing environments."

