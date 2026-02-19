IS Partners, LLC Achieves ANAB Accreditation for ISO/IEC 27001 Certification Services, Expanding Global Information Security Audit Capabilities

DRESHER, Pa., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IS Partners, LLC ("IS Partners"), a leading independent IT audit, cybersecurity and compliance firm, today announced it has officially been granted accreditation by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISO/IEC 27001 certification audits. This milestone enables IS Partners to deliver accredited certification services to organizations seeking to validate their information security management systems (ISMSs) against one of the world's most recognized security standards.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the international benchmark for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system. Achieving accredited certification demonstrates an organization's commitment to protecting sensitive data, managing cyber risk, and meeting increasing regulatory and customer expectations.

With this accreditation, IS Partners significantly expands its global assurance capabilities, allowing clients to work with a single trusted partner for both advisory readiness support and fully accredited certification services.

"This accreditation represents a major strategic milestone for IS Partners and reinforces our long-standing commitment to helping organizations build trust through strong security and compliance programs," said Joe Ciancimino, Senior Director of Attest Services at IS Partners. "Our team invested significant time and expertise to meet ANAB's rigorous requirements, and we're proud to now provide clients with an accredited, high-quality ISO/IEC 27001 certification experience backed by deep technical knowledge and practical audit insight."

Organizations across industries are increasingly pursuing ISO/IEC 27001 certification to strengthen their cybersecurity posture, meet contractual requirements, support global business expansion, and demonstrate accountability to customers and stakeholders.

"Demand for internationally recognized security certifications continues to accelerate," said Rob Godard, Managing Director of IS Partners. "By achieving ANAB accreditation, IS Partners is uniquely positioned to guide clients from readiness through certification with an integrated, efficient approach that reduces complexity and drives long-term security maturity."

IS Partners has built a strong reputation for delivering independent, high-value assurance services across a broad range of frameworks, including SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO standards, HITRUST, and other global compliance programs. This ANAB accreditation signifies an expansion of IS Partner's commitment to helping organizations everywhere transform complex compliance and regulatory burdens into a strategic business advantage.

About IS Partners

IS Partners, an Axiom GRC company, is a leading provider of IT compliance and risk advisory solutions. With more than 20 years of experience, IS Partners has guided companies across software, healthcare, fintech, telecom, the defense industrial base and more to turn complex regulatory requirements into a strategic advantage. Led by seasoned CPAs and cybersecurity experts, the firm delivers customized, technology-backed solutions that ensure rapid onboarding, precise control mapping and predictable outcomes. IS Partners specializes in compliance frameworks, including SOC 1, SOC 2, CMMC, HITRUST, ISO 27001 and PCI DSS, empowering clients to strengthen their security posture and accelerate business growth. For more information, please visit: www.ispartnersllc.com .

SOURCE IS Partners