Is Pedestrian Infrastructure the Answer to Return to Office?

Greater Richmond Partnership celebrates National Bike to Work Week and the region's $300M investment to connect Downtown Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover, and Henrico counties to 43 miles of its trail system.

RICHMOND, Va., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commuting is a widely shared frustration with heavy traffic, crowded transit and high gas prices influencing mental energy before we get to the office -- making it a significant barrier in the return to office.

National Bike to Work Week, May 13-19, encourages Americans to explore a healthy and fun commute. Trading your drive for a bike ride can improve health, mood and focus, while cutting gas consumption for a healthier environment and bank account.

Cyclists enjoy one of Greater Richmond's many bike paths against the backdrop of downtown Richmond's skyline. Photo Courtesy of Richmond Region Tourism

Despite these benefits, only .5% of U.S. workers bike to the office. The absence of infrastructure is the greatest barrier for people who would otherwise cycle for their commute; this lack of investment keeps highways and public transit congested, stifling downtowns and dampening productivity.

Greater Richmond, Virginia, however, is building a cyclist's paradise.

Years of pedestrian and cycling infrastructure have culminated in the Fall Line Trail, a $300 million project linking seven municipalities along a 43-mile trail. From Ashland to Petersburg and through the heart of Downtown Richmond, the trail will treat riders to peaceful woodlands, vibrant downtowns and more.

For long trips or inclement weather, the trail will offer access to public transit and connection to GreenCity, Virginia's first planned Eco-District blending mixed-use development and sustainable design.

In a region surrounded by nature, temperate weather that averages 59 degrees, and a lower-than-average crime rate that creates a safe environment for cyclists and pedestrians, it's no surprise that many residents already opt to bike on the existing 80+ miles of trails in the region when given the opportunity. The new trail system increases access to new destinations along the trail, helping further affirm the value and ease of biking in the region.



On pleasant days, Dominion Energy CEO Robert Blue can be found paddling along the James River to the Dominion Energy Headquarters. Dominion Energy has contributed to the project by permitting right of way for the trail on its land.

"Cycling and alternative transportation help decrease traffic congestion in the Greater Richmond area to one of the lowest in the country," said Jennifer Wakefield, President and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. "The region committed to adding cyclist infrastructure throughout the metro area as host of the 2015 UCI Road Cycling World Championships, and we keep adding amenities including the upcoming Fall Line Trail."

The Fall Line Trail is one example of the collaboration between the state, cities and private sector to foster quality of life for its residents and visitors. For more information on Greater Richmond's award-winning quality of life and commitment to infrastructure visit grpva.com.

