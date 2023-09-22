Is Tenorshare Software Fully Compatible/Updated With iPhone 15 Now? Full List of Tenorshare Compatibility

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When is iPhone 15 launching? The exciting news is that the iPhone 15 was launched at an Apple event on September 15th, and many people are excited to grab one. Wondering if Tenorshare Software works with iPhone 15 series? Good news again: Tenorshare has updated its software to be fully compatible with iPhone 15.

Tenorshare Software Fully Compatible/Updated With iPhone 15

"Whenever a new iPhone is launched, we test our software thoroughly to ensure compatibility. Right now, we've got everything set up to run perfectly with the new iPhone 15 models," says Tenorshare CEO. "Meanwhile, Tenorshare iOS 17& iPhone 15 Sale has been released to show that Tenorshare is committed to staying on top of tech and market shifts, and will keep updating our software to meet user demands."

What Products Are Compatible With iPhone 15? Products You Should Know!

Tenorshare iCareFone

iCareFone transfer data from android to iPhonw 15. You can restore data, export photos, handle contacts, audio, and videos, and craft AI wallpapers. It can download region-restricted apps, smart backups, and seamless media transfers with iTunes. You can also access developer mode and diagnostics.

Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer

iCareFone can help selectively transfer WhatsApp data between Android and iPhone 15 without reset. Moreover, it can restore backups from Google Drive to iPhone 15 and easily export backup data to HTML.

Tenorshare iCareFone for LINE

iCareFone for LINE effortlessly transfers and restores LINE data between Android and iPhone. It is fully compatible with the iPhone 15 series.

Tenorshare iCareFone iTransGo

iCareFone iTransGo can selectively transfer data from Android to iPhone 15 after setup after setup without resetting and overwriting.

Tenorshare ReiBoot - iOS System Repair

Tenorshare ReiBoot simplifies various iOS 17 issues on iPhone with a one-click enter/exit recovery mode. It resolves problems like Apple logo screen hang-ups and iPhone 15 update issues. Plus, it can update or downgrade iPhone 15 to Beta iOS 17 without jailbreak.

Tenorshare 4uKey

Tenorshare 4uKey unlocks disabled iOS devices without iTunes. It can also remove passcodes, Face ID, Touch ID, MDM Profile, screen time passcode, and Apple ID from iPhone 15.

Tenorshare UltData

UltData is a handy iPhone data recovery tool that retrieves lost or deleted data from iOS devices, iTunes, and iCloud backups. It covers over 35 data types.

Tenorshare iAnyGo

iAnyGo lets you change GPS location without root on iPhone in a single click with no jailbreak. It's perfect for gaming, GPS joystick adjustments, and social media location changes. You can also create custom routes by importing/exporting GPX files.

About Tenorshare:More Products You Would Like!

Don't worry if you face data transfer and recovery issues or a disabled or locked iPhone 15 screen. Tenorshare Software is now fully compatible and updated for iPhone 15. Rest easy with Tenorshare's comprehensive compatibility and support!

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

