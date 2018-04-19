Is Texas BBQ the Best Food in the World?

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest barbecue boss on the block is taking his skills and recent World Barbecue Champion title to the world's largest Food Sport event, the World Food Final Table Presented by Walmart.

Fred Robles of Texas-based Rio Valley Meat and BBQ was named 2017's World Barbecue Champion at the World Food Championships back in November. "It's been a long road," Robles humbly shares. "We actually started competing as a way to promote our local business back home- Rio Valley Meat Butcher Shop."

Fred Robles

Robles makes his way to WFC's Final Table with help from his sponsor, WESTERN Premium BBQ Products. As leaders in BBQ culture, WESTERN Premium BBQ Products is happy to support Robles as he takes to the world's largest food stage on the side of Texas BBQ.

"We already know that BBQ is the best food in the world," says Chadd Green of WESTERN, "but it is so exciting to see Fred take on these other categories and watch him prove it to the rest of the world."

Robles has since become a prominent figure in the Texas BBQ Competition circuit with multiple Grand Championships, but will that experience be enough to prepare him for the world's ultimate food fight?

"We've done some strategic planning. Making sure we have our ducks in a row and logistically making sure we have everything we need to be successful," says Robles. As for what we can expect to see from Rio Valley Meat, Robles says that he's coming to the competition with a few tricks up his sleeves. "We've got a couple of good dishes that we've been practicing, so we're in the process of narrowing our options down before the big day."

The World Food Championships' FINAL TABLE brings food champions from all areas of culinary expertise to one stage for the ultimate food fight. Other food categories that Robles will compete against include burger, chili, seafood, dessert, sandwich, bacon, recipe (chicken), steak, and chef.

Robles' goal for the event is simple. "Of course, we're there to win. We're going to go out there, try our best, and hopefully we come out on top."

Now that Robles has secured the crown for World Barbecue Champion, he is set to face-off against the nine other category champions at Brightwater, a world-class culinary center in Bentonville for the study of food. Brightwater will be the host for WFC's Final Table on Sunday, April 22nd, to see who wins the ultimate $100,000 prize purse and the title of World Food Champion.

About WESTERN Premium BBQ Products

WESTERN Premium BBQ Products has become a leader in BBQ Culture. From Competition Pitmasters to Restaurant Chefs and Backyard Grillers, WESTERN brings everyone together in celebration of all that is BBQ. They provide the finest BBQ wood for any type of grill along with other accessories to turn a cook-out into a BBQ Experience. WESTERN Premium BBQ Products is manufactured and distributed by W W Wood, Inc. based out of Pleasanton, Texas. Started in 1986, W W Wood, Inc. has grown from supplying Mesquite and Hickory wood to local chefs, to supplying the world with a multitude of wood flavors and BBQ related items. W W Wood, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duraflame, Inc.

