Is the "Next Big Thing" Hidden in Trademark Records? Silicon Valley Startup Uses Advanced AI Technology to Reveal Economic Trends from a Surprising Source

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huski.ai has become the first trademark research and insights provider to answer the question: "What are people applying to register trademarks for?"

In collaboration with visiting Professor Jiawei Zhang, Huski.ai applied natural-language understanding (NLU) technology to trademark description data to uncover trending topics from the past 100 years of trademark applications.

Huski.ai recently published selected insights on trending topics of trademark applications on their website, accompanied by a writeup in a post on their company LinkedIn page.

"To the best of our knowledge, this is the first work and publication of such insights," said Dr. Guan Wang, CTO of the company.

Trademark filing data is a reliable indicator of economic performance, with a direct correlation between filing volume and economic prosperity. When the economy is good, more applications are filed; when it's bad, filing activity decreases. While valuable, filing volume alone doesn't tell a complete story.

The goods and services indicated in trademark applications provide greater detail, revealing where brand owners are investing their time and money. Lawyers, business owners, and consumers can use this information to make informed decisions about future ventures.

Huski.ai is open to supplying data for collaborative research projects that analyze economic trends and make predictions about emerging industries. The company has analyzed the goods and services indicated in over 11-million trademark applications, spanning the last century (1902-2022).

"At Huski.ai, we are committed to applying the most advanced AI technology to trademark application data to discover valuable insights and share them with our community," said Wang.

