Is There a Better Way?

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We believe there is. From Earth to cyberspace, Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is delivering tomorrow's solutions today. As a disruptive technology company at the nexus of national defense and critical infrastructure, we are evolving our brand to better embody the relentless spirit that guides us to answer the question: "How can we do it better?"

"Our quest has always been to deliver a better, safer and more connected world," said Chuck Harrington, Parsons' chief executive officer. "As connectivity increases, geopolitical conditions shift and near-peer threats loom – all powered by a technology revolution that isn't slowing down – we are embarking on a journey with our customers to confront the challenges of tomorrow in every domain: land, sea, air, space and cyber."

That question's driving power is embodied in the company's new "Quest Mark," which transforms the P from our classic wordmark with a clean, angular design. The angles represent our ability to look at challenges from different perspectives, the gap in the P signifies our status as a disruptor, and the green-to-blue gradient indicates our leadership across domains.

In 1944, Parsons began with eight employees and an ambition to make the world a better place. Today, we are a global technology company with more than 16,000 team members and some of the brightest minds in cyber and intelligence, missile defense and C5ISR, space and geospatial, and connected communities.

Complementing our workforce, and software and hardware products, is our technology expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, autonomous systems, cloud computing, and the internet of things (IoT) that allows Parsons to safeguard nations, enable warfighters, protect civilian national assets and build the future of mobility.

To learn more about our never-ending quest visit Parsons.com or if you'd like to join us visit Parsons.com/careers.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bryce McDevitt

+ 1 703.851.4425

bryce.mcdevitt@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

dave.spille@parsons.com

SOURCE Parsons Corporation

Related Links

www.parsons.com

