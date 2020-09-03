"Is there a Microgrid in Your Future?" ASCO Power Technologies Releases White Paper Series

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies white paper collects microgrid perceptions and outlook from 800+ facility managers. Readers will learn about:

Perceptions and expectations for microgrid deployment

Drivers for growth in microgrid adoption and use

Microgrid contributions to environmental stewardship

Available funding and revenue models

View the ASCO Power White Paper Portal to learn more.

ASCO Power Technologies, the world's leading provider of critical power solutions, has released a white paper series exploring microgrid definitions and applications. Entitled Is there a Microgrid in Your Future?, the series presents responses and insights from more than 800 facility managers regarding their interest in and experience with microgrids, developed through a joint survey by ASCO Power Technologies and Building Operating Management Magazine. The results of the survey are presented in four parts:

Part 1: What is a Microgrid? – Explores microgrid awareness and definitions

Part 2: Growth of Microgrids – Examines why microgrid use could grow nearly seven-fold by 2028

Part 3: Going Green – Shows how facilities use microgrids to reduce carbon footprints and increase sustainability

Part 4: Economic Opportunity – Discusses microgrid financial incentives, budget-neutral options, and revenue streams

The series presents insights from engineers and facility managers that have implemented and operated a range of microgrid solutions. The papers explore real-world applications at hospitals, airports, educational institutions, and more.

"We're producing electricity for less than we can buy it," says Peter Strazdas, Associate Vice President of Facilities Management at Western Michigan University, where a combined heat and power and microgrid system has avoided tens of millions of dollars in electricity costs. "With a microgrid, if you maintain it, by and large you are much more reliable than the public utility, It's a very powerful story."

"Microgrids improve local reliability by allowing communities to island themselves from the electric utility grid while remaining self-sufficient," says Bhavesh Patel, ASCO Power Technologies' Vice President of Global Marketing. "This capability becomes very helpful in many scenarios including severe weather, when storm damages far from end users could disrupt power to commercial facilities and residences in local neighborhoods."

The Microgrid Series is the latest knowledge offering on the ASCO Power White Paper Portal, where users gain free access to more than 120 white papers on critical power technologies, regulations, and applications. Users can subscribe at https://www.ascopower.com.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

