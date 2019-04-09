'Is There A Stem Cell Bubble?' Liveyon CEO, Education Director Discuss the State of the Regenerative Industry

YORBA LINDA, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent episode of the Liveyon 'Pure-Cast,' John Kosolcharoen, founder and CEO of Liveyon, and Dr. Alan Gaveck, Director of Education, examined the state of the regenerative industry—breaking down some of the most pressing problems plaquing the stem cell field and offering real solutions.

The crucial question asked on Liveyon's 'Pure-Cast,' a video podcast focusing on uncovering the truth about the emerging field of regenerative medicine, was "Is there a stem cell bubble?"

Comparing the industry to the housing market, Kosolcharoen agreed a bubble does exist due to emerging companies in search of a profit at the cost of cutting regulatory corners.

"I think there is a stem cell bubble," Kosolcharoen said on the show. "You know when you see companies popping up all over the place, when you see a stem cell clinic on every corner, when you see advertisers in papers and people just in it for the money. It's kind of been this smash and grab with the labs out there that we found that have been, just not doing things correctly and cutting corners."

Kosolcharoen brought light to companies conducting fraudulent testing and doctoring numbers to enhance their brand while promoting a faulty product—and called for manufactures to take more responsibility.

"We see fraudulent testing, where companies had a test done and then we found fraudulent documentation and tweaking of some of the numbers to make themselves look better," Kosolcharoen said. "I think all of those things will catch up to the industry and the FDA is going to have to come in and put some type of heavy regulation it."

But Kosolcharoen offered a silver lining, saying further FDA regulation will clean up the industry and drive out fraudulent companies. In fact, the FDA has said it will further investigate and enforce regulations of stem cell companies in November 2020.

While these fraudulent companies ravage the regenerative industry, Liveyon continues to provide an innovative take on product research, development, manufacturing and distribution, while prioritizing a commitment to safety and transparency. Founded in 2016, Liveyon and Liveyon Labs Inc. are committed to achieving unparalleled stem cell potency through high live nucleated cell counts, while following validation protocols that produce an extremely consistent product for the most efficacious outcomes. The company's dynamic ability to adapt to changing market trends and execute on opportunities has fortified its exponential growth and the company is poised to continue making a huge impact in the industry 2019.

Liveyon recently launched 'Liveyon Pure Cast,' to bring to light the truth about this emerging field and connecting doctors, researchers, patients, and the general public directly with well-respected industry leaders. The podcast provides a complimentary resource for clients of the company's new product line.

The exclusive video series streams live every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning and features John Kosolcharoen, founder and chief executive officer of Liveyon and Dr. Alan Gaveck, director of education, Liveyon. Dr. Gaveck brings 13 years of experience in both clinical and surgical medical treatments and the two hosts' intellectual chemistry enhances the show's format, as they tackle groundbreaking topics and introduce experts in the field of regenerative medicine, including leading researchers and physicians.

To stay up-to-date on the regenerative medicine industry and receive notices of free upcoming live streaming video events, please subscribe to 'Liveyon Pure-Cast.'

