Is This a Real Sitcom? Comedian Concrete Leaves Fans Guessing With "Chair-Man of The Board"

A cinematic Instagram teaser leaves fans at the edge of their seats

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedian and rising cultural force Concrete (Cristian E. Gutierrez) has sparked widespread speculation online following a cryptic and highly produced Instagram post teasing what appears to be a sitcom titled Chair-Man of the Board.

Chair-Man of the Board

The post, which dropped on Concrete's Instagram earlier this week, introduces fans to "Jerry," a character whose life takes an absurd turn after a catastrophic car accident leaves him permanently fused to his car seat. The teaser-style content hints at a larger narrative, complete with cinematic production elements, leaving fans questioning: is this a real show, or something else entirely?

Almost immediately, the internet began buzzing with theories. Comments flooded in from fans and industry watchers alike, debating whether Concrete is making a leap into television or orchestrating something more unconventional. The ambiguity of the post paired with its high production value has only fueled the intrigue.

The viral moment arrives at a pivotal time in Concrete's career. Fresh off his role in Clika from Sony Pictures and a presenting event for the Netflix Is A Joke Festival 2026, he is currently touring nationwide on the "That's Not Me" tour.

While details are scarce about Chair-Man of the Board, the post itself showcases an ambitious level of creative execution, including detailed costume and practical effects.

As speculation continues to build, fans can follow @concretelive for more updates on the project.

About Concrete

Cristian Gutierrez, known professionally as Concrete, has built a multifaceted career across music, film, social media, and stand-up comedy. Raised in the San Fernando Valley, Concrete began as a hip-hop artist, producing and performing music that received national airplay, including tracks like Certified Kush and We Can Make It Rain. His work was featured on Power 106 and dozens of other stations nationwide. He later spent more than a decade directing and shooting videos for major artists including Baby Bash, Chiquis, C-Kan, Damian Marley, Frankie J, MC Magic, and Peso Pluma. His visual work has surpassed 500 million views across platforms.

Concrete has also built an acting career with appearances in projects such as FX's Wilfred and HBO-featured Green Card Warriors. In 2025 he starred in Horchata & Oatmilk and appears in Sony Pictures film Clika produced by Rancho Humilde. He currently serves as co-host of Brown Bag Mornings on Power 106, one of Los Angeles' most popular radio shows, while simultaneously touring nationwide as a stand-up comedian.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Concrete