Is this the coolest job in the world? Browse the web, achieve Tabfulness, and earn $10,000 for a week on a remote Icelandic island

News provided by

Opera Limited

23 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera, the browser from Norway, is on the hunt for their new Tabfulness Guru, who will browse the web from a remote island off the coast of Iceland, reach a state of "Tabfulness" – and get paid $10,000 for the pleasure.

Continue Reading
The coolest job ever! Opera is offering $10,000 to its next Tabfulness Guru to browser the web from the world's loneliest island off the coast of Iceland for a week.
The coolest job ever! Opera is offering $10,000 to its next Tabfulness Guru to browser the web from the world's loneliest island off the coast of Iceland for a week.
Become Opera's next Tabfulness Guru while the old guru goes on a holiday break
Become Opera's next Tabfulness Guru while the old guru goes on a holiday break

Scandinavia – and Norway in particular – is one of the happiest places on Earth. Shut inside for vast swathes of the year with freezing temperatures and little light, Scandinavians invented hygge – a mode of living that champions coziness and well-being. Opera translated this concept into a state of contentment while interacting with browser tabs – all thanks to the inspiration the company got from their Tabfulness Guru.

For seven years, Valgardur Hlöðversson, Opera's Tabfulness Guru, has secluded himself on Bjarnarey – an abandoned volcanic island off the coast of Iceland – studying how to translate that Scandinavian coziness into browsing. Meditating daily to understand the meaning of digital serenity, the Tabfulness Guru shares his wisdom via frequent calls with the Opera staff. Tab Islands, the Opera Browser's innovative and intuitive way of grouping tabs, was born out of the inspiration the Opera Team got from its Guru.

"For a long time I've pondered life's big questions: Why are we born? Where do we go when we die? How do I keep track of so many tabs? With Opera I have attained such harmony, in both the digital and physical worlds – but now I need a vacation, and for someone to take up the role of Tabfulness Guru while I'm away," said Valgardur.

While Tabfulness Guru Hlöðversson is set to enjoy some leisure time at his other remote cabin, Opera is looking for his replacement.

"We are always in need of tabful inspiration and you could be our next Guru. If surviving on Knäckebröd and fish oil with the wind on your face and the odd sheep for company – all while browsing the web and reaching a state of higher consciousness – sounds like a dream to you, you should apply," said Joanna Czajka, product director at Opera, whose team seeks inspiration from the Guru on a regular basis.

Apply now until February 25th to browse the web with Opera from the windswept shores of Iceland to achieve true Tabfulness and earn $10,000 for the gig.

To get started on your own Tabfulness journey, click here to download Opera. If you already have Opera, get in the tabful spirit with the Tabfulness Guru and Tabfulness Island wallpapers, now available under "Get more wallpapers" in the browser Settings.

About Opera
Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA." Download the Opera web browsers and access other Opera products from opera.com. Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com and on X @InvestorOpera.

SOURCE Opera Limited

Also from this source

Opera Declares Upcoming Cash Dividend of $0.40 per ADS Under its Recurring Dividend Program

Opera Declares Upcoming Cash Dividend of $0.40 per ADS Under its Recurring Dividend Program

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) ("Opera"), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced that its...
Opera Launches Updated Lucid Mode and Sunrise-Emulating Wallpapers to Help Users Ward Off Seasonal Sadness

Opera Launches Updated Lucid Mode and Sunrise-Emulating Wallpapers to Help Users Ward Off Seasonal Sadness

Winter has descended upon the Northern Hemisphere, including the headquarters of Opera in Oslo. Further north, polar night kicks off this evening in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.