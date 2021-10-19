Is This The Most Exciting Medical Breakthrough Of The Decade

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Google's Health boss David Feinberg... over one billion people a day search Google for health concerns. But, what if, instead... they could "consult" a phone app with the power of hundreds of doctors? Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).

That's exactly what will be available weeks from now when Treatment.com's ( TRUE ; TREIF ) and their big tech platform for healthcare, deliver the breakthrough AI app Cara launches. After five years in beta, we think that they are about to disrupt the $11.8 trillion healthcare industry.

It will be available to 300million smartphone users in USA. And that's just for starters. Eventually, it could target the world's 3.8 billion users. When this happens, Treatment.com ( TRUE ; TREIF )- the maker of the global library of medicine driving Cara--could see an exponential boost in revenue...

TECH DISRUPTIONS CAN LIFT ALL STOCKS IN THE SECTOR: THE AI HEALTHCARE MARKET WILL SOON GROW 18X TO $120 BILLION

The AI healthcare market is growing at an astonishing rate. It's growing at a compound annual growth rate of 41% a year, according to GrandView Research.

Some predict it will go from $6.7 billion a year to $120 billion a year in revenue by 2028 That's 18X growth. The smart money is moving into this sector now, chasing these potential returns. So, how does Treatment's Carabreakthrough AI app work?

Cara was trained by hundreds of doctors to think like a doctor to be your personalized symptom-checker, provide intelligent follow-up, and manage healthcare for your entire family. Not only was it trained by doctors, but it's also licensed to train doctors at the University of Minnesota's medical school.

HOW AI IS CHANGING HEALTHCARE: CHEAPER AND INCORPORATES THE SKILL AND EXPERIENCE OF HUNDREDS OF DOCTORS

Instead of turning to Google…Tens of millions of people are now turning to the next generation of health apps…And those apps have been statistically proven at times to be better than actual docto-rs at performing correct diagnoses and providing the right medical guidance and prescriptions. Cardiologists are now competing with IBM's Watson Health, which has a track record of diagnosing heart disease better. The entire healthcare sector is undergoing digitization, whether it's something as basic as patient records, as convenient as wearables or as complex as AI diagnosis. It's redefining healthcare monumentally.

According to TechCrunch' Kai-Fu Lee, diagnostic AI will "surpass all but the best doctors in the next 20 years". And studies have already demonstrated that AI trained on big enough data can outperform doctors in various elements of diagnosis--from brain tumors and skin cancer, to eye disease, breast cancer and lung cancer. And the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the disruption . And even then, an April 2020 study found that an AI system managed to detect 17 out of 25 positive COVID-19 cases based on normal CT images, while professionals had failed to detect any.

DOCTORS IN YOUR POCKET: CARA'S BREAKTHROUGH SELF DIAGNOSIS TECHNOLOGY

Like Amazon disrupted retail...Like Netflix disrupted everything from cable TV to Hollywood … Treatment.com's ( TRUE ; TREIF ) Global Library of Medicine (GLM) Powered Cara app is looking to disrupt symptom diagnosis and healthcare management.

How? By empowering consumers to take control of their healthcare in an increasingly dysfunctional system that is impossible to navigate and wildly unaffordable. For the past 5 years, Cara's tech team has been harnessing the power of AI...To develop a more accurate smartphone AI engine. Why?

The biggest opportunity in an AI healthcare sector that hit $120 billion in 2020 and some predict will hit an unbelievable $4 billion by 2025 is going "direct to consumer". Currently, people try to self-diagnose online… But soon that will change.

Treatment's Mobile application with Cara Digital Health Assistant provides users with tailored assessments and recommendations from personal medical history, wearable data and individual tracking data. It also provides intelligent, AI-powered follow-ups--just like a doctor. It integrates intelligent tracking and monitoring into a single app to support health and illness prevention.

It's been so successful that it's now being licensed by universities to train doctors. And now, by the end of October, this same technology -- the Cara Health App -- will launch in the public...

Giving you the power of a huge number of doctors in your smartphone. A first or second opinion is only a tap away. And with each tap, Treatment.com ( TRUE ; TREIF ) the maker of Cara--could see a boost in revenue.

A POTENTIAL AUDIENCE OF 3.8 BILLION SMARTPHONE USERS

The direct-to-consumer phone app model is one of the most profitable in history...And first-movers in new categories become tomorrow's big stock winners.

WebMD isn't a publicly traded company, and it's valued at $2.8 billion--without any intelligent AI or healthcare management aspect at all. Babylon Health is valued at $4.2 billion now and is gearing up to go public. But Cara is a breakthrough.

It's the next gen app and could become worth more than the others in the industry. Why? Considering the estimated one billion Google searches a day for health concerns... Cara only needs a 1% market penetration... To gain 10 million new users. 10 million users could turn this small company into a multi-billion-dollar household name.

In time, Treatment.com ( TRUE ; TREIF ) could grow much more because it has first-mover advantage with North American Heritage, unlike a number of competitors. It's already clear that the multi-trillion-dollar healthcare industry is being thoroughly disrupted by AI …

AI in the healthcare industry will grow by multiples more … from $6.7 billion to over $194 billion by 2030...With a direct-to-consumer model …That links the consumer up with wellness, telemedicine, pharma and health products for multiple revenue generators, plus collects a goldmine of data that could ping major industry radar … The Treatment Mobile, Cara app could become as big as any of its 3 competitors... even bigger.

Big Pharma Looks To Evolve With The Times

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) headquartered in New York City, is an American multinational pharmaceutical corporation. They're the world's largest research-based pharmaceutical company and market leader of prescription drugs globally. Pfizer has had a long history of innovation that includes breakthrough treatments for many diseases such as cancer and heart disease. The company also pioneered the development of vaccines against infectious diseases such as influenza and pneumonia. In more recent years they've been working to find new ways to address unmet needs by bringing forth novel medicines with different mechanisms or new uses for existing medicines to treat major health conditions including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia and depression.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel. It manufactures and markets generic drugs to fight medical conditions that are not well-served by the proprietary medicines of large drug companies. TEVA has a product portfolio of more than 1,000 molecules across its therapeutic areas including neurology, cardiovascular disease, anti-infectives and women's health care among others. The company also produces active pharmaceutical ingredients used in the manufacture of prescription drugs for other manufacturers as well as over-the-counter products such as vitamins and dietary supplements.

Teva, like some of its Big Pharma peers, has also seen a particularly turbulent year. Though its stock price is sitting just shy of its price one year ago, the company's multi-pronged approach to the industry positions it well for further growth.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is another company that has received significant attention due to its COVID-19 vaccine, has also received widespread praise in the medical community. Not only is the medication the first of its kind, it has also had overwhelmingly positive benefits to the patients utilizing the drug. The drug showed improvement in depression symptoms for periods of time as long as four weeks.

Though patients are not able to use the medicine without direct supervision from a healthcare provider due to the side effects, the procedure has proven to be safe and sustainable in the long run. This is huge news for individuals suffering from depression, and this new treatment could be an absolute game-changer over time.

Allergan plc, which is now part of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is a multinational pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and selling of new, innovative treatments for eye diseases. Founded back in 1947 by two doctors, Allergan plc has grown to be one of the most trusted names in medicine today with over 100 different products on the market.

Allergan plc's success can be attributed to their team of scientists who are dedicated to making groundbreaking discoveries. They also maintain an open-door policy for all physicians so they can learn about their newest innovations firsthand.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) is a pharmaceutical company that was founded in 1891. The company has been researching, developing, manufacturing and distributing prescription drugs for over the past century. Merck & Co.'s research efforts are focused on areas such as cancer, HIV/AIDS and Alzheimer's disease. They also provide healthcare services to people living in countries where there is limited or no medical infrastructure by providing medicines, vaccines and other medical supplies to them at affordable prices through their Merck Foundation arm of the business.

With much of the COVID-19 hype dying down, companies with strong products and research and development teams like Merck & Co. stand to regain some of their ground among the vaccine allstars. This bodes well for Merck & Co. in the coming months, and the $200 billion company is a good pick for investors looking into the future.

By. Joao Piexe

** IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER -- PLEASE READ CAREFULLY! **

ADVERTISEMENT. Advanced Media Solutions Ltd. and its owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by Treatment.com International, Inc. Inc. ("Treatment.com" or "Company") to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing. Treatment.com paid the Publisher to produce and disseminate six articles profiling the Company at a rate of seventy-five thousand US dollars per article. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

Readers should beware that third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on interviews with company management, and does not (to the Publisher's knowledge, as confirmed by Treatment.com) contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The Publisher owns shares and / or options of the featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The Publisher does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. The Publisher will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include, but are not limited to, the size and anticipated growth of the market for the company's products, the anticipated growth of the market for AI-assisted products generally, the anticipated growth of the market for app-based products generally, the anticipated launch date for the company's products, the anticipated growth of the market for health care app-based products generally, the anticipated launch date for the company's products, and the anticipated growth and expansion of the medical library to which the company's products have access. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the companies' ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, the management team's ability to effectively execute its strategy, the degree of success of the AI technology used in the company's products, the company's ability to effectively market the company's products to customers within its three anticipated revenue streams, supply chain constraints, pricing pressures, etc. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://oilprice.com/Terms-of-Use. If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://oilprice.com/Terms-of-Use, please contact Advanced Media Solutions Ltd. to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. oilprice.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by OilPrice.com are solely those of OilPrice.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact e-mail: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE OilPrice.com