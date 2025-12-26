Is This the Most Useful Chopstick Ever? PLEI Launches PlayStix as a 5-in-1 Titanium EDC Tool on Kickstarter

LONDON, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new campaign on Kickstarter introduces PlayStix, a clever and compact 5-in-1 everyday-carry (EDC) tool crafted from pure titanium. At first glance, it looks like a minimalist set of chopsticks. But hidden within is a lightweight system designed to serve as chopsticks, a straw, a toothpick, a gear hanger, and even a quiet fidget toy.

Built with portability and long-term durability in mind, PlayStix aims to replace common single-use items with a reusable tool that fits easily into modern routines—whether that's at a desk, on a flight, or out in the wild.

A Compact Tool with Five Practical Uses

Each pair of PlayStix separates into two titanium handles that lock together to create different tools depending on the situation:

Chopsticks – Designed for comfort and grip, suitable for daily meals or travel.

– Designed for comfort and grip, suitable for daily meals or travel. Straw –When connected, the two halves form a sturdy, drink-ready titanium straw.

–When connected, the two halves form a sturdy, drink-ready titanium straw. Toothpick – A hidden, built-in titanium toothpick sits securely inside.

– A hidden, built-in titanium toothpick sits securely inside. Fidget toy – The balanced weight and smooth finish offer satisfying motion for restless hands.

– The balanced weight and smooth finish offer satisfying motion for restless hands. Gear hanger – A subtle notch enables attachment to keychains, bags, or lightweight gear loops.

All five functions are fully integrated without unnecessary add-ons, keeping the tool compact and easy to carry.

Built Entirely From Aerospace-Grade Titanium

Titanium, known for its strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to corrosion, makes PlayStix a long-lasting alternative to coated or painted utensils. Titanium does not react with food, ensuring taste is preserved with every meal. It also resists odor and residue, making cleanup as simple as a quick rinse and wipe.

Weighing approximately 50 grams, PlayStix strikes a balance between solid feel and everyday portability. Two finish options are available: Polished for a clean, glossy appearance, or Sandblasted for a matte, modern look.

Designed for Modern Routines—Meals, Travel, and Downtime

Beyond its practical functions, PlayStix includes a built-in tactile feature. The rounded titanium surfaces and carefully balanced weight allow smooth rolling, flipping, and spinning—ideal for focused moments at work or during downtime on commutes or travel days.

This blend of functionality and subtle play reflects a rising demand for EDC tools that go beyond utility. PlayStix is intended to be part of daily life—whether during lunch breaks in the city or meal prep on a hiking trail.

A Reusable Alternative to Plastic and Disposable Utensils

With increasing attention on sustainability and waste reduction, tools like PlayStix offer a long-lasting option to replace disposable chopsticks, straws, and toothpicks—all in one minimal form. There's no need for multiple items, extra cases, or bulky kits.

Its portable design allows it to sit neatly in a pocket, bag, or on a keychain—ready whenever it's needed.

Live on Kickstarter Now

PlayStix is now live on Kickstarter, with Super Early Bird rewards available in limited quantities. These early tiers offer the best pricing and priority access.

The creators behind PlayStix are a trusted team with experience delivering successful crowdfunding campaigns. This project focuses not on novelty alone, but on crafting a well-engineered, multi-functional tool built for daily use.

Kickstarter Campaign: https://shorturl.at/c43fl

Media Assets: https://shorturl.at/sSZec

For Media Inquiry

Contact: Plei Team

Tel: +44 7934 340986

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.pleistudio.com/

SOURCE PLEI